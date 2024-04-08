A five-bedroom home that’s a mile south of Farnham and a mile north of the South Downs

White Lodge quite literally offers the best of both worlds and is a tremendous example of the English country home.

When we write about the traditional English country home, which we do often here, at Country Life, there are certain things we look for. Everyone has their own idea in their head of what it might look like.

For some, a thatched roof is essential. At least an acre of well-manicured gardens is a must for others. Exposed beams, fireplaces, mullioned windows, Agas, these are a few of our (and likely your) favourite things. The ‘English country home’ is different things to many people, but there are always certain boxes to tick.

One home that ticks quite a few of these boxes is White Lodge, for sale with Knight Frank for £3 million. Situated in Farnham, which is in Surrey, the property coughs up five bedrooms, four reception rooms, exactly an acre of gardens and grounds, a swimming pool and dates from the 1920s. Pretty good effort all round there.

Recommended videos for you

Having been owned by the same family for the past 13 years, the property is in sublime condition, with traditional interiors contemplated with all the latest modern trimmings to make life comfortable. The kitchen is bright and spacious, the reception rooms cosy and inviting and the bedrooms large and spacious — all set over three floors.

Outside, the gardens are likely the highlight of the whole show. Expertly managed, to the south a substantial expanse of lawn fronts the house, which is surrounded by mature well-stocked flower and shrub borders. Stone steps lead to a lower lawn level in which an ornamental pond and fountain provide a great place to sit and relax. There is also the aforementioned pool.

The joy of White Lodge (and there are many) is its situation. Less than a mile to Farnham town centre, while still retaining the rural charm you would expect from a home on the northern of the South Downs AONB (or National Landscape, as the new name goes). It goes without saying really, but Farnham has lots of schools, pubs, restaurants and everything else. And is less than an hour from London.

White Lodge is for sale with Knight Frank for £3 million. For more information and pictures, click here