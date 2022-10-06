Cumbrian hideaways, Cornish dreams and a beautiful house on the Isle of Skye are all out there — here's our pick of some of the best houses under £400,000 for sale today in Britain.

Isle of Skye — £235,000

You’ll catch your breath at the sight of this gorgeous, traditional-style cottage near the village of Elgol, on the west coast of a peninsuala jutting out of the southern part of the Isle of Skye.

It’s a punchy price for a one-bedroom cottage — you can find a two-bedroom place on the island for less — but the character, charm and romance of this getaway give it something extra, especially for those considering its AirBNB letting potential.

As well as the bedroom there’s also a mezzanine area which could be used as another sleeping spot at this cottage that’s part of a small group of similar abodes.

For sale with Re/Max. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property on the Isle of Skye.

Yorkshire Dales — £320,000

The village of Kettlewell is almost in the dead centre of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and that’s where you’ll find this delighful two-bedroom cottage.

It’s as beautifully done inside as it looks from the outside, with the interior features complementing the traditional stone construction and offering the sort of place that you could move straight in to.

The floorplan couldn’t be simpler — two up, two down — although it’s not a place for a family. The whole place is not much more than 600 sq ft, and there is no garden.

For sale with Wilman & Wilman. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property in this part of the Yorkshire Dales.

Sheringham, Norfolk — £380,000

Right in the heart of Sheringham, just moments from the beach, is this three-bedroom cottage that’s built in Tudor style.

There’s plenty of space: a large open-plan living space, with separate kitchen and utility room plus bathroom downstairs, while on the first floor there are the bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.

The town itself is one of the best-regarded on the north Nortolk coast, with all manner of things to do, and a railway station to get you quickly to Norwich and beyond.

For sale with Watsons. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property near Sheringham, Norfolk.

Cornwall — £420,000

A little over budget, but in the current climate an offer might well be heard for this elegant, three-bedroom home in the village of Stithians.

It’s a stone-built, double-fronted cottage with a decent garden, a decent amount of space (1,052 sq ft) and a home office.

Stithians itselfis a large village that sits a few miles inland from Penryn and Falmouth; it’s big enough to have a school, shops and doctor’s surgery, while the nearby lake is a major watersports centre.

For sale with Bill Bannister. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property near Cornwall.

Herefordshire — £300,000

Work — serious work — will be needed at this two-bedroom cottage in the village of Lyonshall. Apart from anything else, it comes with an EPC rating of 1. Yes, 1.

That said there is plenty of good news: a lovely garden, peaceful location and plenty of potential to expand as well as refurbish — subject to permissions being granted, of course.

Aside from the living room — more of a snug, really — kitchen/diner, utility room, two bedrooms and upstairs bathroom, there is also a large garage and workshop. And while the location is rural, the larger village of Kington is nearby, with all the major amenities.

For sale with Jonathan Wright. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property near Herefordshire.

Cumbria — £40,000

No, that’s not a typo: this really is just £40,000 for a two-bedroom chalet set in pretty woodland near Appleby-in-Westmorland.

As you might expect at this money, a covenant attached specifies that this is a holiday bolthole rather than a permanent home; additionally, it can’t be let out ‘on a commercial basis’, which presumably restricts you to friends and family using the place.

For all that — and we realise we’ve not yet nodded towards the 1980s decor, nor the 47-year lease — it’s hard to imagine a more lovely place to get away from it all off the grid.

For sale with Wilkes Green & Hill. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property near Cumbria.

Kent — £400,000

A thatched cottage full of character, a big garden, close to the beach and with fast WiFi and easy access to London? If you’re ticking boxes for your property search, this three-bed semi in a village near Deal will surely clock up most of them.

The interiors are just as striking as the pretty exterior, and while the bold modern decoration won’t be everyone’s cup of tea we have to say we rather like it; why not mix purple lighting with a stag’s heads on the wall? And it’s certainly been extremely well done.

With all that, no surprise that this one nudges to the top of our £400k budget — and in these uncertain days you never know what sort of offer might be heard.

For sale with Miles & Barr. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property in Kent.

Gloucestershire — £400,000

Those doors! That wood panelling! And how about the William Morris wallpaper? There’s a huge amount to fall in love with at this three-bed house, so much so that you’ll surely be able to push your budget.

It’s located in a village called Bushley, not far from Tewkesbury, a beautifully rural little place that’s much sought-after.

There’s even a lovely kitchen garden as part of the deal for this cottage that offers a fine slice of Cotswold life.

For sale with Hughes Sealey. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property near Bushley.

West Wales — £350,000

Converted churches always make for wonderful character homes, but the developers have to be careful to keep things homely rather than cavernous — a trick that’s been pulled off very well at this three-bedroom home in Abergynolwyn.

Jerusalem Vestry is a building which is approaching its 150th birthday, split into two dwellings in 2011, one of which is for sale and is — in the words of the agents — is now ‘an outstanding, five-star luxury home’.

Recommended videos for you

Original windows and beams have been retained here and there in the three-storey conversion, and there’s a hot tub on the deck outside which we’ve a feeling would have raised the eyebrows of the original architects…. not to mention the Methodist churchgoers who were the first users of the chapel.

For sale with Legal 2 Move. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property in the area.