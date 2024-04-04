Trending:

Country houses for sale

A ‘labour of love’ that’s literally on top of one of Cornwall’s most beautiful surfing spots, on the market for the first time in its history

James Fisher

Constantine Cottage overlooks Constantine Bay, and is a tastefully modern family home in one of Cornwall's most sought-after locations.

I remember holidays in Cornwall. I remember the bad weather, the surfing, the Cornish Rattler, the drive, the traffic. I also remember looking at houses that surrounded the beaches, thinking ‘gosh wouldn’t that be a nice place to live’, as I trudged through the merciless rain, carrying a surfboard, heading towards a carpark.

Inside the property. Modern comforts and a plethora of coffee-table books.

One such house, that I feel I almost certainly did see and certainly did think ‘that would be a nice place to live’, would have been Constantine Cottage, on the more easily accessible north Cornish coast, a few miles west of Padstow. Sitting on the edge of a cliff that overlooks the whole of Constantine Bay, the traditional stone-and-slate property was originally a fisherman’s cottage. It has been tastefully extended over the years since it was built — in 1824, according to a plaque. It is for sale with Savills for £5 million.

The tastefully renovated kitchen/dining room, with plenty of stripes.

On the open market for the first time, the property has been a labour of love for the current owners, who commissioned an interior designer and architect to ‘realise their ambition to create a bigger, lighter, more modern and efficient interior’. That they certainly did, with the 2,680sq ft of living space a symphony of Cornish contemporary comfort and modern touches.

Recommended videos for you

More stripes.

Decorated and arranged as a holiday cottage with a dining table to seat 10, four double bedrooms and a bespoke fitted kitchen, the whole house has been cleverly updated by the current owners, resulting in a large, light and modern interior. Outside is a single garage and beach paraphernalia can be stowed in a lockable surfboard-and-wetsuit store. Mature hedging, shrubs and wooden fencing protect the garden from the Atlantic winds and a sandy cove is accessible via steps installed by the vendor.

As views go, not bad. Surf’s up!

Padstow and its various amenities are within three miles, while the nearby village of St Merryn offers shops, a primary school and two pubs. Trevose Bay Golf and Country Club is at the end of the lane, providing high-end dining and a very challenging but well-rated golf course.

Additional reporting by Arabella Youens

Constantine Cottage is for sale with Savills for £5 million. For more information and pictures, click here