A gorgeous Elizabethan manor with all the modern trimmings that may have been home to Anne Boleyn

Wymondley Bury is a 10-bedroom home where history meets comfort in Hertfordshire.

To Hertfordshire, this morning, where Fine and Country have this property which is covered in lots of lovely red bricks and tall chimneys. It is, as they say, ‘nestled amidst countryside’, which we always like to hear, here at Country Life. It is also, they say, ‘a testament to timeless elegance, steeped in history and meticulously preserved’. First they had my interest, now they have my attention.

The property is called Wymondley Bury. It is Grade I-listed, dates back to the late 1300s, and is for sale with the aforementioned Fine and Country for £2.35 million. It has 10 bedrooms and about 6.23 acres of land near Little Wymondley in Hertfordshire. Let’s have a look shall we?

On the ground floor we have a ‘vast trove of living spaces’ such as a spacious sitting room, an elegant drawing room, a family room, a garden room and a grand reception hall. Everything the aspiring Grade I-listed homeowner could ever want.

But as well as all that history — did you know that it is rumoured that Anne Boleyn once resided here? — is plenty of pleasant modernity. Look at this kitchen for example.

Upstairs there are, as mentioned, many bedrooms. Have a look at some of them here.

There are also plenty of bathrooms and dressing rooms. One thing we always like to see is plenty of storage space, and Wymondley Bury will not let you down in that regard.

Outside, the gardens are extensive and feature a Grade II-listed timber-framed dovecote that has recently been restored with planning granted for a one-bedroom annexe.

Furthermore, manicured gardens surround the house, with immaculate lawns, a courtyard and raised decking area. Horses can be stored and trained in the menage and paddock respectively, while the grounds also include some woodland.

The property sits within the village of Little Wymondley, while the market town of Hitchin is nearby.

Wymondley Bury is for sale with Fine & Country for £2.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here