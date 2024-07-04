Get away from it all at this period chalet that’s mere seconds from the beach

Hawks Point House was first built in 1910, and has been getting better with each passing year.

Sometimes, in England, it’s important to try and trick yourself into thinking you’re not in England. You might think this is a strange thing to write on Country Life, but hear me out.

We all like a holiday, and often we like to have those holidays abroad. It’s a change of scenery, plus when you’re spending a foreign currency it doesn’t feel real, which, in my case, helps with anxiety. What if you could feel like you’re abroad, without being abroad? What then?

Step forward Hawks Point House, on the market for offers in excess of £1.25 million with Lillicrap Chilcott. Now, there’s not much I can do about foreign currency, but this place looks directly onto blue seas, white beaches and even has palm trees in the garden. At least you won’t have to bring any adapters, so there’s another positive.

Anyway! The house. Sold for the first time in 27 years, the property offers three bedrooms (plus a shepherd’s hut) and sits in 0.4 acres on the South Coast Path near Carbis Bay in Cornwall. It also comes with a large studio and many terraces on which to enjoy the glorious view.

Inside, the house has been decorated with what I might call the ‘New England Style’, which means lots of white wood and light. The ground floor opens to a reception room, a large sitting room, an open kitchen and a dining conservatory that leads directly to the large decked terrace.

The three bedrooms (one is currently used as a study) all offer sea views, as they should, while the shepherd’s hut also takes advantage of the surrounding scenery.

Outside, the garden is certainly well maintained, featuring deeply stocked planting that makes the most of the warm, sheltered position in which the property sits. Around the terraces are plenty of climbing roses, echiums, bamboos and palms. Pathways lead to a banana grove, ferns and camelias, and there’s even a pond.

Hawks Point House is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here