A Grade I-listed waterfront apartment in Devon’s Royal William Yard with unbeatable views out over Plymouth Sound

The beautifully renovated apartment is located in Plymouth's most sought-after neighbourhood and combines history, culture and luxury with unparalleled waterfront city living.





Grade I-listed Brewhouse sits in the Royal William Yard in Plymouth and Apartment 14 enjoys magnificent views of the yacht basin and the River Tamar from its Juliette balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The waterside apartment is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £575,000.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room is a great place to soak up the panorama, but the best views are from the master bedroom, which looks out across the water to the Rame Peninsula.

The Royal William Yard was designed by architect Sir John Rennie and is said to be one of the most important groups of historic military buildings in Britain and is ‘home to the largest collection of Grade I listed buildings in Europe.’

As well as a wide selection of spectacularly developed apartment buildings, the yard is also home to a large number of restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, wine bars and salons.

During the summer months, open-air theatre productions and an outdoor cinema take their placewithin the grounds, as well arts-and-craft markets.

Moorings facilities are available in the harbour, which means you can easily zip into the Barbican or hop over to Cornwall for fish and chips. There is a regular ferry service too which makes trips from the yard to the barbican.

Completing the apartment is a second bedroom and a private parking space and the property is sold with a 104-year lease.

Apartment 14 is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £575,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Plymouth: What you need to know

Location: Plymouth is located on the coast of south-west Devon. There is a train station within the town which offers First Great Western rail services which link to Cornwall, London and the north. The cathedral town of Exeter is roughly and hours drive, and the Tamar Bridge provides easy access over into Cornwall (which is also where the nearest Waitrose is located).

Atmosphere: The town was bombed heavily during WW2, resulting in the majority of the city being re-built. The Royal William Yard is a cultural hub, offering fantastic dining and shopping option. The city has a young student population due to the several universities in the area and therefore benefits from a lively nightlife.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding south- west and make the most of the spectacular surroundings. Water access from the Royal William Yard means you can be out in Plymouth Sound within minutes. Pop over to Kingsand Cawsand for fish and chips and anchor off from its colourful harbour front, or head east toward Wembury, and explore the many beautiful coves and hidden beaches along the coastline. Explore the cobbled streets of the barbican, or have a tasting tour of the Plymouth Gin distillery.

Schools: Plymouth High School for Girls, Devonport High School for Boys and Plymouth College are all great independent schools. Ivybridge Community School is also a well-regarded secondary school, known for its excellent sporting facilities.

See more property for sale in the area.