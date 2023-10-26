A magical turreted mansion with incredible sea views for sale on the Isle of Wight

The estate of manicured gardens and woodland, with a swimming pool and croquet lawn, provides direct private access to the beach.

For millions of people the thought of a visit to the Isle of Wight conjures up images of childhood holidays, building sandcastles on the huge beaches, visiting the famously quirky museums and visiting spots such as Queen Victoria’s Osborne House and Carisbrooke Castle.

And if you’ve ever thought of staying on a more permanent basis, one of the most astonishing privately-owned properties on the island is up for sale: Woodlands Vale, on the outskirts of Ryde, from where the hovercraft comes and goes to the mainland at Southsea.

It’s a Grade II-listed, turreted mansion with incredible sea views, nestled within its own parkland, and is now for sale at £3,950,000 via Knight Frank.

Woodlands Vale was built in 1870 in the French Renaissance style for Lord Calthorpe, a Crimean War veteran and a close friend of Queen Victoria, who came to visit regularly.

As it stands today it’s a nine-bedroom property that has seven bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Among these is the impressive Billiard Room, which once served as the conservatory, and has double-height ceilings and framed cupola.

The kitchen — designed by Plain English — has an AGA, a spacious central island and French doors which lead to the courtyard and gardens.

Views of the sea and the elegant gardens can be seen from every bedroom and the master suite has a spacious dressing room and two en suite bathrooms, one with its own balcony.

There is a spiral staircase that leads to the top of the turret, where some of the best views can be enjoyed.

The house is set in 30 acres of Grade II listed landscaped gardens, with croquet lawn, heated swimming pool and parkland.

The estate’s boundaries stretch to the seafront and a private pathway leads from the house to the beach, providing direct access to the water.

Woodlands Vale is on the market for £3,950,000 with Knight Frank.