This grand Georgian home with charming stable block is every equestrian’s dream

A fabulous Grade II-listed property and stud farm in Dorset is for sale, with seven bedrooms, swimming pool and tennis court, plus stables, manège and abundant grazing.

Horse lovers looking for the ultimate equestrian home are, as often as not, looking for a beautiful Georgian country house, with stables, manège and several dozen acres of land.

Which makes the appearance on the market of Springfield House something of an event: this is a beautiful Georgian country house, with stables, manège and several dozen acres of land. (72 acres, to be precise.)

This home in Bugley, North Dorset, is on the market for £4,000,000 via Symonds & Sampson and Rural View.

The property is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years, and has previously been used as a stud farm with a successful racing bloodline.

Seven bedrooms and four bathrooms can be found inside the main house, which owes its Grade II listing to its Special Architectural and Historic Interest. Light-filled reception rooms with period features lead to am elegant central hall with cantilevered staircase, leading to the first floor’s galleried landing.

Outside there is a terrace and extensive lawns, which lead to a swimming pool and tennis court.

Even getting to the house is something of an event, as you follow a long sweeping driveway that takes you to and from the property.

Equine residents are spoilt for choice with 10 stables encompassed in a pretty yard made from local stone. This area also features a foaling box, hay stores, feed room, workshop and artist’s studio.

The grazing is abundant, within the entire estate which stretches to 72 acres. The land is set above a limestone seam which provides excellent drainage, ideally suited to equine paddocks.

Post and rail fencing lines the horse fields with stunning views of the surrounding countryside in all directions.

Elsewhere on the estate, East Lodge can be found. This spacious home, currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy, includes a sitting room, two reception rooms and four bedrooms.

Springfield House sits in an elevated position in the hamlet of Bugley in North Dorset, located on the northern slopes of the River Stour valley. Three miles from Gillingham, commuters can take a train to London Waterloo in two hours.

Springfield House is currently on the market via Symonds & Sampson and Rural View for £4,000,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.