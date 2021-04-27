A spectacular Edwardian country house set in landscaped gardens in Bedfordshire

This magnificent 12-bedroom Edwardian house has been sympathetically restored to combine its rich period history with a contemporary style. Lydia Stangroom reports.

Set in private landscaped gardens spanning three acres, The Grange is a beautiful home, breathtaking in both size and style.

This lovely old place in the village of Milton Ernest — not a distant cousin of Milton Keynes, but a settlement mentioned in the Domesday Book — is currently on the market with Michael Graham at an asking price of £2,750,000.

Built in 1906 and used as a private school during the war and also by the Armed Forces, this Edwardian former residential home has been sympathetically renovated so as to best highlight the property’s period features, whilst firmly placing it within the 21st century in terms of style and specification.

Spanning 12,500 sq.ft, this 12 bedroom house retains plenty of period features which highlight the grandeur of the property without feeling overpowering, as it is tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and modern amenities.

Spanning four floors, a magnificent reception hall complete with original oak floorboards surrounded by ornate plaster ceilings welcomes you into the property and leads off to five reception rooms.

Both the dining rooms and drawing rooms each have original marble fireplaces and mullioned bay windows. The adjourning morning room has dual aspect views over the garden, a sumptuous oak floor and limestone fireplace.

A solid oak staircase leads from the reception hall to the galleried first floor landing from which 9 of the 12 bedrooms are located.

The master suite is a spacious room with a traditional open grate Adam fireplace. The room flows into an adjoining dressing room, also boasting a marble fireplace and leads to a contemporary styled en-suite bathroom/shower.

The remaining bedrooms on the first floor are all fitted with en suites. The further bedrooms can be found on the second floor above, each with its own en suite and dressing room.

The kitchen/breakfast room takes on a more contemporary feel with granite work surfaces and specially fitted units. Leading down to the lower floor by either lift or stairs is the utility/laundry area as well as the home gym/cinema room, games room, study and another sitting room for good measure.

The surrounding garden and grounds are well established and fully enclosed, with mature Cedar trees, paved terrace areas and a jacuzzi. Towards the rear courtyard are three outbuildings, including a home office, paddocks with stables and ample storage space.

The Grange is currently for sale at an asking price of £2, 750,000 via Michael Graham- see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Milton Ernest: What you need to know

Location: Milton Ernest is a small village, five miles north of Bedford.

Atmosphere: A small village with a village school, garden centre, post office and local pub.

Things to do: Situated close to the historic market town of Bedford which is home to numerous parks, restaurants and cafes, Milton Ernest also has easy access to the M1 and rail links to London.

Schools: There are two wonderful primary schools within the village, Milton Ernest C of E primary and Eileen Wade primary with a selection of secondaries near Bedford.

