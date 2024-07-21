Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Jersey: Five of the best properties for sale in Country Life this week

Save a Grade I-listed abbey or move into a £17 million mansion on the Channel Island.

Few things get us more excited than a house that was once a windmill. This exceptional example near Blakesley is one of the best we’ve seen, with seven bedrooms and 3,800sq ft of living space.

The current owners acquired the Grade II-listed windmill 26 years ago and have restored its fabric, preserved its original features, and created a divine family home.

In the heart of Bedfordshire, you’ll find this five-bedroom Grade II-listed vicarage from the 17th century. Believed to be the oldest property in the village, it has been sensitively cared for and modernised in recent years.

The property also boasts a detached barn/outbuilding. Currently used as a leisure/entertainment space, it has bags of potential for further accommodation if required.

An exceptional residence of some 18,700sq ft near St Savour on Jersey. Where to start. Nine bedrooms, hot-and-cold running everything, the finest contemporary fittings — you name it, this place has it.

A highlight, if we have to choose one, is the basement dining hall, which looks like the kind of place from which you would plot world domination.

Built in the early Georgian style, Maison du Coin is an elegant eight bedroom home with two acres of land and all the modern trimmings.

The gardens are elegant and formal, with vegetable beds, manicured lawns and impressive walls. The focal point is the magnificent pool area.

Have you ever got so frustrated at work that you’ve said you’ll retire and join a monastery? Well at Burnham Abbey, you have that chance.

The Grade I-listed abbey and various outbuildings is ready to be transformed into a family home. All the pieces are in place, and it just needs a careful new owner to return it to life.

