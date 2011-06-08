Exceptional country house by the River Wye

Chapel House is a property dating back to the 18th century, with a substantial wing added in 1935. The house is built of stone beneath a slate roof, and the combination of Georgian and Arts & Crafts architecture gives it the elegance of a period house with the style of the later movement.

The north wing is the 20th century addition and contains an airy reception hall with oak floors and the staircase up to the first floor. The older elevation on the ground floor houses the impressive drawing room with its period fireplaces and large French windows, and the long south-facing garden room with its flagstone floor.

The kitchen is to the right of the hall and leads through to the office and utility room which provides access to the service courtyard.

Two staircases lead up to large landings and the library, which leads out to the upper terrace and garden, plus five main bedrooms (two en-suite), the dressing room and two further bathrooms, a useful guests’ kitchen, plus a south-facing sunroom. Stairs lead further up to the second floor which has four more bedrooms, attic rooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the gardens were laid out at the time of the extension and as such were heavily influenced by the Arts & Crafts movement with its stone walling, terraces and abundant planting.

A grove of mature beech lies beyond a period wooden studio – to the north is a walk up to the former tennis court and the more recent stable block which opens out to the paddock. There is also an Italian garden with a central stone pool and a woodland walk with which ends in two ancient mounds, both of which are registered ancient monuments.

Chapel House is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the banks of the River Wye near the Welsh border. Builth Wells and Erwood are about four miles respectively and Hay on Wye is around 14 miles.

The guide price is £895,000. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 01432 273 087 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

