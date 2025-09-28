Six superb country houses for sale, from an Italian-style palazzo in the Cotswolds to a dramatic home on a Cornish headland
We take a look at the finest houses to come to the market via Country Life this week.
Northamptonshire — £1,350,000
This six-bedroom Georgian home has over 5,000sq ft of space, is immaculate within and has a lovely, secluded feel amongst mature trees and rolling grounds.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Kingswear, Devon — £6 million
A wonderful home perched right above the water in a prime spot in Kingswear, on the spectacular Dart Estuary in Devon. There are seven bedrooms, views from every window, several sun-drenched, west-facing terraces, and a private jetty from which you can hop in your boat and cross over to the charming town of Dartmouth.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Oxfordshire — £16 million
A palazzo in the heart of Oxfordshire sounds unlikely, but this magnificent country home is just that, having been built as a gift for an Italian princess, modelled on Rubens' Palaces of Genoa.
There are seven bedrooms, a separate coach house, 43 acres and an almost endless list of other things, from a history which include Henry James and Virginia Woolf to a snooker table that once belonged to Winston Churchill.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Somerset — £3.5 million
The Grade II*-listed Maunsel House is set in 11 acres of charming grounds in the countryside between Bridgwater and Taunton, and dates back to the 14th century. There are 13 bedrooms, a couple of cottages and room after room bursting with Regency character — not least the fine ballroom and dining room.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £3.75 million
From the pool in the walled garden to the cosy country bedrooms, this lovely property — with seven bedrooms and eight reception rooms — is a true sanctuary from the world.
For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £4 million
One of the most renowned houses in Cornwall, built in the 1930s by a visionary architect, and on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years.
For sale via Lillicrap Chilcott — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
The roads less travelled: The shapeshifting glories of Britain’s sea paths
Roger Morgan-Grenville celebrates the joys of wandering along the evanescent byways revealed by our tides.
By Roger Morgan-Grenville Published
-
A derelict school turned into a gorgeous home with 'an interior of harmony and visual éclat'
Capel House in Badminton, Gloucestershire — the home of Gerald Harford and Jane MacEwen — is a fine 18th-century estate building with a remarkable history has been converted into a stylish home, as John Martin Robinson discovers. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
By John Martin Robinson Published