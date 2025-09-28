Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Six superb country houses for sale, from an Italian-style palazzo in the Cotswolds to a dramatic home on a Cornish headland

We take a look at the finest houses to come to the market via Country Life this week.

Property for Sale
(Image credit: Savills)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in Features

Northamptonshire — £1,350,000

Property for sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This six-bedroom Georgian home has over 5,000sq ft of space, is immaculate within and has a lovely, secluded feel amongst mature trees and rolling grounds.

Property for sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Kingswear, Devon — £6 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A wonderful home perched right above the water in a prime spot in Kingswear, on the spectacular Dart Estuary in Devon. There are seven bedrooms, views from every window, several sun-drenched, west-facing terraces, and a private jetty from which you can hop in your boat and cross over to the charming town of Dartmouth.

Property for sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Oxfordshire — £16 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: Savills)

A palazzo in the heart of Oxfordshire sounds unlikely, but this magnificent country home is just that, having been built as a gift for an Italian princess, modelled on Rubens' Palaces of Genoa.

Property for sale

(Image credit: Savills)

There are seven bedrooms, a separate coach house, 43 acres and an almost endless list of other things, from a history which include Henry James and Virginia Woolf to a snooker table that once belonged to Winston Churchill.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £3.5 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The Grade II*-listed Maunsel House is set in 11 acres of charming grounds in the countryside between Bridgwater and Taunton, and dates back to the 14th century. There are 13 bedrooms, a couple of cottages and room after room bursting with Regency character — not least the fine ballroom and dining room.

Property for sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Dorset — £3.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blue Book)

From the pool in the walled garden to the cosy country bedrooms, this lovely property — with seven bedrooms and eight reception rooms — is a true sanctuary from the world.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Blue Book)

For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £4 million

The Gate House at Chapel Point near Mevagissey

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

One of the most renowned houses in Cornwall, built in the 1930s by a visionary architect, and on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The Gate House at Chapel Point near Mevagissey

(Image credit: Lillicrap Chilcott)

For sale via Lillicrap Chilcott — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest