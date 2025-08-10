Five properties for sale, from £550,000 to £7.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Gloucestershire — £3.5 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An old rectory dating back to 1550, with seven bedrooms, almost 6,000sq ft of space and an acre of gardens in the centre of the village of Rodmarton.

For sale via Knight Frank

West Sussex — £550,000

(Image credit: Savills)

This outstanding two-bedroom apartment sits within a wonderful Grade II*-listed country house in Balcombe, with easy access to London via the mainline station.

For sale via Savills.

Devon — £6,950,000

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Ebberly House is a Classical Grade II*-listed home of some nine bedrooms in the beautiful Devon countryside. The property comes with 249 acres of gardens and grounds, featuring a Victorian pleasure garden, small stream, walled garden, waterfalls, lakes and swimming pool. Arcadia itself.

For sale via Knight Frank

Berkshire — £7,500,000

(Image credit: Savills)

Peasemore House is one of stories. Originally called Priors Side, it was built as a great hall for the nearby Poughley Priory, dissolved by Cardinal Wolsey in 1525. Dating of the timbers of the great hall have the origins of the building as late 13th-century.

These days, it is a seven bedroom family home on the edge of the sought-after village of Peasemore, with 12 acres of gardens and grounds. It has been passed down through the same family for the past 150 years.

For sale with Savills

Hampshire — £2,650,000

(Image credit: Evans and Partridge)

A large five bedroom family home with four acres of gardens and grounds in the heart of Amport. As good as the interiors of this home are, and they are great, the gardens steal the show. Amazing planting and lots of fun water features. Plus a superb location.

For sale with Evans & Partridge