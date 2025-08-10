Five properties for sale, from £550,000 to £7.5 million, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes advertised in this week's issue features 249 acres of glorious parkland and a Hampshire home with a glorious water garden.
Gloucestershire — £3.5 million
An old rectory dating back to 1550, with seven bedrooms, almost 6,000sq ft of space and an acre of gardens in the centre of the village of Rodmarton.
This outstanding two-bedroom apartment sits within a wonderful Grade II*-listed country house in Balcombe, with easy access to London via the mainline station.
Ebberly House is a Classical Grade II*-listed home of some nine bedrooms in the beautiful Devon countryside. The property comes with 249 acres of gardens and grounds, featuring a Victorian pleasure garden, small stream, walled garden, waterfalls, lakes and swimming pool. Arcadia itself.
Peasemore House is one of stories. Originally called Priors Side, it was built as a great hall for the nearby Poughley Priory, dissolved by Cardinal Wolsey in 1525. Dating of the timbers of the great hall have the origins of the building as late 13th-century.
These days, it is a seven bedroom family home on the edge of the sought-after village of Peasemore, with 12 acres of gardens and grounds. It has been passed down through the same family for the past 150 years.
A large five bedroom family home with four acres of gardens and grounds in the heart of Amport. As good as the interiors of this home are, and they are great, the gardens steal the show. Amazing planting and lots of fun water features. Plus a superb location.
For sale with Evans & Partridge
