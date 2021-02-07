Five superb country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a wonderful residential estate on Dartmoor.

One of Devon’s finest estates with over 70 acres of rolling fields and woodland, located in a village called Lustleigh that’s nestled within a tranquil valley in the heart of Dartmoor National Park.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An estate for sale in Saffron Walden, not far from Cambridge, that is a magnificent property for entertaining on a grand scale.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This beautiful Georgian country house offers a quintessential English countryside lifestyle, whilst also benefiting from excellent travel links.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional family home in a much sought-after location near Hythe, convenient for the seaside, countryside, and access to London.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully restored townhouse within an 18th century manor house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.