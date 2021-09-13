A 17th-century farmhouse with panoramic views on the edge of the village where Roald Dahl wrote his best-loved works

Delightful Frith Hill Farm in Buckinghamshire has a postcard-pretty facade, spacious interiors and a magnificent cottage garden.

In the Chiltern Hills AONB, on the outskirts of Great Missenden — where Roald Dahl wrote in his garden shed for some 30 years — brick-and-flint Frith Hill Farm is pretty as a picture, white picket fence and all.

Originally dating back to 1630, the house, which enjoys fine country views to the front, is now for sale through Knight Frank at an asking price of £1.375 million.

The interiors stretch 2,185sq ft and encompass three reception rooms, including the lovely sitting room with exposed beams and Inglenook fireplace and the formal dining room, plus a study and a double-aspect kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the vast master suite, whose dressing room is actually a fourth bedroom in its own right.

Additional space is available in the detached garage and in a summer house, which is the perfect place to relax and take in the views of the dreamy cottage garden.

The grounds also include a vegetable plot and 11⁄2-acre paddock with separate access from the road.

Great Missenden: What you need to know

Location : Great Missenden is about 45 minutes by train from Marylebone

: First mentioned in the Domesday Book, the town benefitted from being on the road to London, drawing over time many illustrious residents over the centuries, including two former Prime Ministers (Clement Attlee and Harold Wilson), as well as authors Roald Dahl and his grand-daughter, Sophie. Considered one of England’s most affluent areas, it has a delightful medieval church and pretty high street Things to do : Visit the Roald Dahl Museum in town and the Buckingham railway centre and the Silverstone Interactive museum nearby. Take long walks on the Chilterns, swim at the Chesham heated open-air pool and play golf at the Chiltern Hospital course

: Visit the Roald Dahl Museum in town and the Buckingham railway centre and the Silverstone Interactive museum nearby. Take long walks on the Chilterns, swim at the Chesham heated open-air pool and play golf at the Chiltern Hospital course Schools: There are several Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ schools in the area, including Great Missenden Church of England Primary School for boys and girls, Chesham Grammar School for boys and girls, Dr Challoner’s Grammar School for boys and Dr Challoner’s High School for girls.Find more properties in the area.