A thatched cottage to die for? Beauty and charm for sale in the village made famous by Midsomer Murders

A characterful property meets a setting so charming that it was used for years by the makers of one of the most popular detective shows on television.

Set in the heart of Long Crendon — a village made famous as the setting for the popular television detective drama Midsomer Murders — is Well Cottage.

Described by the agents as ‘one of the oldest and most recognisable houses in the high street’, the charming thatched cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £950,000.

The property has everything you would expect a Grade II listed thatched cottage from the 17th century to have — a wonderfully picturesque, Wisteria-clad façade, exposed beams in almost every room, parquet wooden flooring, leaded windows, large stone fireplaces and plenty of charm.

As you may also expect with a property like this, there is always scope for some updating and renovation work — mostly in the bathrooms and kitchen, which always tend to be the rooms that show the most tell-tale signs of ageing.

Entering the house you come into a large hallway, with a doorway that leads off to a spacious living room with dual aspect windows and a fireplace. There is also a separate dining room — also with a large feature fireplace — accessed from the hall.

The kitchen/breakfast room is situated towards the rear of the house and looks out over the west-facing garden. Completing the downstairs living space is a utility room and bathroom, leading off from the kitchen.

Upstairs are three bedrooms which would be ideal for the Three Bears — there’s one small, one medium and one large — plus a family bathroom. The quirky, slightly wonky walls and decorative beams all help add to the charm that the property exudes.

The gardens are formed of a small, enclosed garden to the front of the property, and the mature rear garden, which features a patio area that’s the perfect place to enjoy the late evening sun.

Well Cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £950,000

Long Crendon: What you need to know

Location: West Buckinghamshire. Haddenham is 3 miles away, with rail services that link to London Marylebone. The village of Thame in Oxfordshire is also 2 miles away.

Atmosphere: Think quintessential English village with plenty of charm and excellent pubs/restaurants thrown in. The village is well-known as the setting for the programme Midsomer Murders and has some excellent amenities, including several shops, a butchers, GP surgery, post office, library, dentist, the celebrated XT brewery, two pubs plus the award-winning Angel restaurant. The Mole and Chicken gastropub is also located less than a mile away. Quite the lineup!

Things to do: Visit the XT brewery and the local, well-renowned pubs. Thame Museum and the National Trust’s Long Crendon Courthouse are also interesting visits.

Schools: Long Crendon Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and there are further excellent secondary options within the surrounding area, including Lord William’s Upper School and Magdalen College School in Oxfordshire.

