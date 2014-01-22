Stunning villa on St Barts

This exceptional luxury villa enjoys a superb location on the crest of Pointe Milou on St Barts, and combines typical Caribbean charm with contemporary decor. Sitting in a very private location in the heart of a magnificent tropical garden, the large terrace has an attractive pool and Jacuzzi with wonderful sea views.

The kitchen and living area both open out to the terrace, where a canopied BBQ area is useful for outdoor dining and the well-placed sitting room offers views over the Pointe Milou cliff. The house has two large en-suite bedrooms.



The property sits on the crest of Pointe Milou on St Barts, which one of



the most exclusive islands in the Caribbean, well known for its



outstanding food and glamorous shopping.

The guide price is €4.9m. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 020 7861 1553 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

