How to sell a country house, according to Knight Frank's top agents

With 127 years experience as global leaders in property, Knight Frank understand the unique considerations involved in presenting homes to prospective buyers. Let us show you the key areas that sellers should focus on when preparing their property to go to market, and how our expert agents can offer invaluable support throughout the process.

1. Market context

Before embarking on the sales process, it is essential to understand the property market. By assessing the market and understanding how the property fits into the current landscape, Knight Frank’s team can devise a tailored strategy that ensures the property’s most attractive features are highlighted.

2. Staging the interior

Once a buyer steps inside a property, their focus is on how the interior spaces are presented. A well-staged property maximises its appeal by ensuring rooms are clean, uncluttered, and inviting. Knight Frank’s agents have access to professional staging services and interior designers who can transform a home to make it look its best, while also ensuring that the space flows seamlessly.

In addition to general staging, particular attention should be given to high-traffic rooms such as the kitchen and living room. These are areas that typically carry the most weight in buyer decisions, so ensuring that they are both functional and aesthetically pleasing can make a significant difference.

3. Repairs and renovations

One of the most important aspects of preparing a property for sale is addressing necessary repairs and renovations. While it is important to avoid over-investing in upgrades that may not offer a good return, some repairs are critical to ensuring the property presents well.

Knight Frank agents bring expertise in evaluating the condition of a property. Our team will assess the areas that require attention, and provide guidance on whether investing in certain upgrades is worth the cost.

If a property is older, selling as-is might be an option; however, modern updates such as refinishing hardwood floors, upgrading kitchen counters, or refreshing outdated bathroom fixtures can often pay dividends when marketed correctly. It’s crucial to weigh the cost of such upgrades against the potential increase in property value, which is where Knight Frank’s experience comes in.

4. Professional photography and virtual tours

Once the property is ready to be shown, high-quality photography and videography become an indispensable tool for marketing. In today’s market, most buyers begin their search online, and a lack of compelling imagery can turn them away before they even schedule a viewing.

Knight Frank works with professional photographers who specialize in luxury property, ensuring that the best aspects of the property are captured in the most flattering light. We also provide virtual tours and drone footage where appropriate to give potential buyers an immersive experience of the property from the comfort of their own home.

Five top house selling tips from Knight Frank agents “You only get one chance to make a first impression! Ensure the front door has been recently painted, and that the gate opens easily for the buyer. Inside,make sure the hallway is clutter-free - and fresh flowers never go amiss!” Hattie Young, Associate, Knight Frank’s Country Department “Get on top of niggling small maintenance issues, be it broken lights, minor paint touch-ups, weeding or cleaning. Buyers will notice these areas if not treated, and the last thing we want is to detract from the quality of the rest of the property.” Charlotte Hall, Associate, Knight Frank’s Country Department “First impressions make a huge difference and it’s really important to set the tone, from the driveway to the door. In my opinion, gardens must look neat and tidy and if the house needs external work, make sure that is done before you go to market.” George Pratt, Associate, Knight Frank’s Country Department For more top tips, Knight Frank have compiled a helpful checklist for clients who are getting ready to sell — see the PDF here.

5. Clear, transparent pricing

Setting the right price is one of the most crucial aspects of selling a property. Knight Frank’s agents conduct thorough market analysis to establish an accurate valuation based on recent comparable sales, property condition, location, and market trends.

We aim for a strategic pricing approach that will attract serious buyers while still leaving room for negotiation. Knight Frank's agents collaborate with sellers to position the property competitively while ensuring it stands out from other listings.

8. Legal Support

Knight Frank’s relationships with trusted legal and financial partners further enhance the support we offer, ensuring that sellers can focus on their next steps without being bogged down by administrative concerns.

9. Engaging Marketing

The final step is creating a comprehensive marketing campaign to attract qualified buyers. Knight Frank has an extensive network of local and international buyers, and we leverage a range of marketing channels to get the property in front of the right audience.

From targeted social media campaigns to private showings and high-end print advertising, our agents ensure that the property is marketed in the best possible way to attract the attention it deserves. In addition, we use the Knight Frank brand’s global presence to reach buyers from around the world, broadening the pool of potential purchasers.

10. Negotiation Expertise

Once offers start coming in, Knight Frank agents use their negotiation skills to ensure that sellers get the best possible terms. From offer acceptance to closing, we manage all the complexities of the sale, including any contingencies and due diligence requirements.

Conclusion

Selling a property can be a complex process, but with the right guidance, preparation, and expertise, it can also be incredibly rewarding. At Knight Frank, we pride ourselves on providing a full-service experience for our clients, ensuring that every aspect of the preparation and sale process is executed with precision and professionalism.