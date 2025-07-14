Knight Frank's experts on waterside homes

By tradition and temperament, the British have long harboured a quiet obsession with the water. Whether it is the gentle lap of a river, the salt-sprayed tang of sea air along the Cornish coast, or the mirror-like calm of a Highland loch, there is something in the national spirit that stirs at the meeting of land and tide. It is little wonder, then, that waterfront properties remain among the most prized, romanticised, and quietly contested assets in the country.

For those who understand the poetry of piers and pontoons — or the unique investment potential of a property where sail meets soil — Knight Frank’s Waterfront Homes publication is nothing short of essential reading. In a world of online clutter and digital noise, this beautifully curated, deeply considered publication stands as a beacon of taste, information, and intelligence, blending old-school elegance with cutting-edge market insight.

Tom Bill, Head of UK Residential Research says: “Knight Frank analysis showed two of the three new £1 million property markets created in the UK last year were on the coast. It underlines how waterfront property prices continue to benefit from their uniqueness. The sought-after nature of these homes is reflected in Knight Frank’s research, which saw the average premium in the UK for waterfront homes over their inland counterparts climb to 51%.”

Whether you are a buyer seeking a private mooring for your yacht or a seller looking to present a historic mill house in its best light, there is no better guide, nor more trusted partner, than Knight Frank.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The Draw of the Waterfront

To the untrained eye, the term ‘waterside’ may evoke a quaint riverside cottage or a stretch of coastal farmland. But the waterfront market is as richly varied as the British landscape itself. It encompasses everything from boathouses in the Norfolk Broads and converted coastguard cottages in Devon, to Georgian terraces in Chelsea with Thames views and grand loch-side estates in Scotland.

Yet what binds these properties together is more than bricks and mortar—it is lifestyle, location, and a certain indefinable romance. Properties with direct access to the water tend to hold their value with remarkable resilience, often outperforming inland equivalents, and appealing strongly to both domestic and international buyers.

Hamish Humfrey, Head of National Waterfront at Knight Frank, says: “Coastal properties offer a desirable lifestyle that’s truly unmatched, borne out by the remarkable 66% price uplift for such homes. The allure of world-class surfing spots, pristine beaches and charming seaside towns attracts those seeking more than just a weekend retreat. Increasingly, buyers are making the move permanently, drawn by the promise of a slower pace of life and the opportunity to live closer to nature.”

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

It is here that Knight Frank distinguishes itself — not only as a market leader but as experts in understanding the attraction of waterfront living. Through decades of experience and a nationwide network of specialists, they possess a deep understanding of the nuances of this unique market.

For Vendors: A Platform Worthy of Your Property

If you are fortunate enough to own a waterfront property, you already hold a rare and coveted piece of real estate.

Knight Frank’s expert agents appreciate the unique qualities of waterfront and riverside properties, which is why they have a specialist department to advise on these sought-after homes. They understand that buyers of waterfront properties are not looking merely for space and amenities, but for atmosphere, heritage, and lifestyle.

"If you live by the water, you want to spend a lot of time in nature, so buyers are looking for that seamless indoor-outdoor connection with a natural flow and abundance of light.” Georgie Veale, Head of East Anglia

For Buyers: A Curated Journey

Whether you are seeking a weekend bolthole in the Cotswolds with private fishing rights or a substantial estate in the South Hams with views of sailing regattas, Knight Frank’s waterfront specialists are here to help, and the firm’s London Riverside and Country teams have unparalleled access to some of the most desirable waterside homes.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Behind each home is an agent who not only knows the property but also the tides, the moorings, and the nuances of waterfront living. You are not just buying a home; you are buying into a lifestyle. For international buyers, especially, Knight Frank offers an ideal introduction to this varied market. With international reach and a global network of offices, Knight Frank ensures that every enquiry is met with local knowledge and a global perspective, and their robust marketing strategies ensure your property is seen by the right people, at the right time and sold at the right price.

A Tradition of Excellence, Anchored in Trust

Knight Frank’s reputation in the property world is built not only on heritage but on performance. In the often volatile world of prime real estate, Knight Frank operates with integrity and elegance.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Knight Frank strives to engage people and property, perfectly, through building long-term relationships with our customers, offering the highest standards of professionalism and a personalised service in the property market. Providing innovative property solutions that add tangible value across various property sectors and services. Knight Frank emphasises a partnership approach built on trust and integrity, offering personalised and clear advice tailored to each client's unique needs. This includes a deep understanding of both emerging and established markets.

A Publication That Sets Sail with Purpose

In the same way that Country Life has long been the go-to publication for those with an eye for English country living, Knight Frank’s Waterfront Homes offers the same for the waterside connoisseur. It is where discernment meets discovery, where the right buyer finds the right home, and where exceptional properties are showcased to the highest standards.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or simply be inspired, the message is clear: set your course with Knight Frank. With Waterfront Homes as your guide, the waters ahead have never looked more inviting.