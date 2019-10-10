Nine magical homes for sale in the Channel Islands, from waterside townhouses to stunning estates

Whether you're after a spot by the harbour or a breathtaking home with beach access, our round-up will have something to suit.

Amherst Place is a stunning period property located on the outskirts of St Peter Port , Guernsey and is a short stroll from the Town Centre.

For sale with Lovells. See more pictures and details about this property.

An imposing period townhouse benefiting from immediate sea views. 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms (2 en suite), 2 bathrooms, home office, 2 South facing upper floor terraces, extensive mews garage with storage areas, further double carport, swimming pool and walled garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully finished Arts & Crafts style mansion sitting within bluebell carpeted pine woods above Fermain Bay and enjoying panoramic sea views. 3 reception rooms, 5 en suite bedrooms, study, snooker room, home cinema, cellarage, cloisters, triple garage with apartment above and attractive gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully presented home in quiet country setting adjacent to a reservoir, whilst also enjoying distant sea views. 3 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 en suite bedrooms, study, conservatory, garden room, guest apartment, garaging for 5 vehicles, large ornamental gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

La Bigoterie is a truly unique home right in the heart of St Peter Port. This charming five bedroom four bathroom house enjoys stunning sea views over the harbour.

For sale with Swoffers. See more pictures and details about this property.

La Petite Vallee is a hidden gem tucked neatly away amongst its wonderful gardens in a sought-after location close to Fermain Bay. The property comes with a detached gatehouse cottage

For sale with Swoffers. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of the Channel Islands’ foremost homes. A stunning new build property on four floors, with state of the art interiors and superb elevated views over the harbour and nearby islands. 3 reception rooms, 5 en suite bedrooms, 2 further bedrooms, study, library room, games/snooker room, home cinema, wine tasting cellar, top floor panorama bar, health suite, gym, indoor pool, guest cottage, triple garage, summerhouse, al fresco kitchen and ornamental gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated within the prestigious Royal Terrace development in the heart of St Peter Port, this large Penthouse offers extensive terracing and breath-taking sea views overlooking the marina and neighbouring islands.

For sale with Swoffers. See more pictures and details about this property.

This superb coastal property enjoys a prominent position on the island’s South West coast. 5 reception rooms, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, self-contained apartment, office suite, wine store, 14m infinity pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, pool house and garaging for 4 cars.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.