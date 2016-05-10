Get away from it all..

This historic Orkney property is located in a specatcular setting and includes an established holiday lettings business

A group of lighthouse cottages has come to the market on the island of Hoy, in the Orkney Islands. The lighthouse at Cantick Head has been automated for years, but these houses were used by the staff manning the lighthouse by hand for many years and comprise the principal lightkeeper’s house and the two lighthouse assistant’s cottages.

Located in one of the most beautiful places in the British isles, these properties enjoy breathtaking views over the Pentland Firth. Full of history, and exceptionally scenic, the two cottages are currently run as a holiday lets.

Renovated to a very high standard, the cottages offer exceptional accommodation in this extraordinary setting.

Cottage one has a sitting room, and a large dining room with kitchenette and a shower room. In cottage two the kitchenette is located off the living room.

The detached Principal Lightkeeper’s house offers three bedrooms together with a sitting room, dining room, office, bathroom anda kitchen with pantry. Accommodation is spread over two levels, and the house has UPVC framed double glazed windows; an enclosed fireplace could be reopened downstairs.

Situated between the cottages and the house are a laundry, store and workshop. There are several stores within the large walled garden.

Cantick Head is located at the south east tip of Longhope which itself is at the south end of Hoy. Hoy is one of the Orkney islands; its amenities include a junior secondary school, swimming pool, theatre/cinema, general store and post office.

There are many places of scenic and archaeological interest on Hoy and the island is connected to the Orkney mainland by regular ferries. Flights from the mainland leave regularly for Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Interested parties should note that the Northern Lighthouse Board have retained ownership of the lighthouse and the building to the side of the lighthouse together with access to both and including the use of a helicopter pad. The website http://cantickhead.com can be transferred to the purchaser if desired.

The price is offers over £300,000. For further information please contact Lows of Orkney on 01856 873 151 or visit www.lowsorkney.com.

