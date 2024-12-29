A magnificent waterside penthouse in a converted mill on one of Britain’s most beautiful stretches of water

In prime position in Dartmouth, this superb five-bedroom home has breathtaking views.

The South Hams in Devon is not a place where you want to drive. We went there a year or two ago — and absolutely loved it — but did start thinking in ‘Devon miles’, as opposed to just ‘miles’. It’s a landscape dotted with narrow routes, with grass growing down the middle and the brambles often tickling both sides of your car at once. Three miles can take a good half hour.

So if you were to live in this utterly delightful part of Britain, we’d thoroughly recommend either a house that’s walking distance from where you need to get to, or located right on the water, meaning that you can zip around in your boat. And today’s property just so happens to offer both options: the Loft is a Grade ll-listed penthouse apartment taking up the top floor of The Pottery in Dartmouth, and it’s right on the water.

As well as being a gorgeous residence, it’s also the perfect spot from which to watch people messing around on boats, compete in whatever regatta is taking place, or head down and get out onto the waves yourself.

The building — which dates to 1819 and is a 10-minute stroll from the town centre — has in past lives been a paper mill, bakery, brewery and, most recently, Dartmouth Pottery. Today, though, it’s a five-bedroom, four-bathroom flat overlooking the River Dart.

Obviously in the summer it’ll sell itself, but for the winter it’s good to know that there’s a fire and underfloor heating to keep you warm beneath the vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls.

And if you really must bring your car? There is private parking, as well as a basement for storing all your watersports kit.

The Loft is for sale via Marchand Petit at £2m — see more details and pictures.