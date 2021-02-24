Stamp Duty holiday ‘set to be extended to June’ in next week’s budget

The government has leaked its plans to extend the Stamp Duty holiday until the end of June. But does that go far enough? Carla Passino takes a look.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is set to extend the current Stamp Duty holiday until the end of June, according to widespread reports.

The tax break was introduced last summer to support the property market during the pandemic, raising the threshold at which Stamp Duty is payable from £125,000 to £500,000 in England and Northern Ireland. It had been due to end on March 31. Now, it seems a three-month extension — which has been rumoured for a while — is certain, with government sources leaking the news across all media ahead of next week’s Budget.

It will mean that tens of thousands of house buyers can breathe a huge sigh of relief: many have been racing to get their purchases completed before March 31, in order to save as much as £15,000 on their purchase. Some 100,000 people were expected to miss the deadline; now, it’s estimated that a further 300,000 buyers could benefit from the scheme. That’s in England and Northern Ireland, at any rate: Scotland’s Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and the Welsh Land Transaction Tax both had similar holidays brought in last year (raising the threshold to £250,000), but as yet there is no word on whether those changes will also be extended.

Estate agents have welcomed the possibility of the extension. Many believe the tax break has been key in supporting the industry during the difficult lockdown months. Yet some want it to go even further, by suggesting that the tax break must have a tapered end beyond June, rather than a cliff-edge finish which could simply delay the rush to complete by a few months.

That could prove a step too far, however, especially given that the extension is set to cost the Treasury around £1 billion, according to a report in The Times.

Figures from Propertymark, a professional body of estate and letting agents, inventory providers, commercial agents, auctioneers and valuers, show that January 2020 was a record month for sales agreed, with an average number of 10 per estate agent branch — the highest since the boom days of January 2007, when it stood at 13.

‘The number of house hunters hitting the market in January shows the stamp-duty cut has continued to encourage buyers,’ notes Mark Hayward, chief policy advisor at Propertymark.

And with an estimated 100,000 people at risk of missing out on the stamp-duty holiday because of the March deadline, ‘this news is big a win for the property industry and home buyers,’ according to David Hannah of Cornerstone Tax.

‘The approaching end of the stamp-duty holiday is already having a profound effect on the property market, sale collapses are approaching record highs.

‘While calls to make the holiday permanent or scrap the tax altogether seem unrealistic, given the levels of public debt and the £12 billion tax take [stamp duty] generates each year, this extension will delay the strict cut-off point.’

Nonetheless, points out Mr Hannah, ‘the new date is a temporary fix to the issue.’

As Iain McKenzie, CEO of the Guild of Property Professionals, notes, agents had previously voiced concern that a sudden stop to the tax break on March 31 and this remains true even of a June deadline.

Instead, he believes the market would benefit from a tapering off. ‘While it would be positive to see an extension, an abrupt end to the stamp-duty holiday, whenever it happens, could cause harm to the economy and disrupt the property market.

‘A gradual phasing out of the scheme would ensure that consumers still waiting to complete aren’t hit in the wallet and would make more sense, as a cliff-edge at any time is an unnecessary threat.’