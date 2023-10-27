The good life meets modern luxury? This glass-clad eco home will make you wonder what a country house should be

This contemporary house comes with up to 40 acres of woodland, pasture and farmland, and is set in the beautiful Somerset countryside. It even comes with its own thriving business and an (enormous) flock of hens.

Longing for a home in the countryside where you can realise your dream of living the good life, but the thought of a drafty period property with endless upkeep puts you off? This striking contemporary South Somerset house offers a solution.

It might not have period charm you’ve dreamed of; but sometimes we come across a house which makes you wonder if that even matters. We live inside, looking out; so a house which is modern, efficient and built to make the most of the views across its fine rural location certainly has plenty of logic to it.

Spring Holton Farm in East Chinnock is on the market at £1,350,000 with Strutt & Parker — a price which includes the thriving free range egg business.

Designed by award-winning environmental architects Orme Architecture, the house features an impressive 47ft first floor open plan sitting room, kitchen and dining room, with reclaimed wooden flooring with a patina finish.

The light-filled space has a triple aspect of full-height, triple and double glazed windows, and sliding glass doors to two roof terraces, perfect to enjoy both the morning and evening sun.

A further sitting room looks over the surrounding garden, woodland and fields. The master bedroom features similar views with an open-plan en suite bathroom and triple aspect full-height windows.

The ground floor provides two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom, utility room and lobby with built in storage.

Roof-mounted solar panels provide electricity, hot water and a feed-in tariff income, plus high speed fibre broadband.

Available as a whole or via three lots, the overall plot encompasses around 40 acres including woodland, pastures, arable farm land, various farm buildings and a profitable free range egg business.

A large hen house currently houses around 11,055 laying birds, who are free range and are kept to a British Lion/RSPCA standard. This area includes a dedicated area of woodland and outside space for the birds to enjoy.

The business can be included or excluded from negotiations for the property.

East Chinnock has a pre-school, church and village hall with travelling post office, while neighbouring West Coker offers a primary school, butcher’s, pub, hotel and doctor’s surgery. Nearby Georgian market town Crewkerne has a mainline station and Waitrose, plus independent shops to browse.

Spring Holton Farm is listed with Strutt & Parker at £1,350,000.