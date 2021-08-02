The new London apartments bordering Holland Park

No 80, Holland Park is high-profile property developer Christian Candy’s most important project since One Hyde Park. Carla Passino takes a look to see if it lives up to the expectations.

Bordering Holland Park to the north, this group of 25 properties — a mix of apartments, penthouses and townhouses — reinterprets the area’s Victorian architecture in a contemporary, luxurious key. They are on the market via Knight Frank, starting from £2.6 million for a two-bedroom apartment.

The Christian Candy development’s properties have all been individually designed — some have ceilings that are more than 11ft high — and feature Gaggenau and Miele appliances in the Bulthaup kitchens, limed-oak wood flooring and Carrara-marble bathrooms.

Every property has access to outdoor space in the form of balconies, terraces, courtyards or gardens, with the rear of the development opening directly onto Holland Park.

Matching all this are exceptional services and amenities, from the 24-hour concierge to the 55ft pool with spa facilities and a gym designed by Olympic triathlete Tim Weeks.

Kensington: What you need to know

Location: Kensington is a district in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London. The borough is served by several underground stations, including High Street Kensington and Sloane Square, served by the District & Circle lines.

Atmosphere: This affluent area is known for its luxurious properties, high-end shopping and fine-dining.

Things to do: Home to Kensington Gardens, the Serpentine Gallery, The Royal Albert Hall, The King’s Road, The National History Museum, Victoria Albert Museum and Science Museum, plus the numerous restaurants bars and cafes ensures that there is plenty to keep you busy.

Schools: There are countless state and independent schools in the area, including Bassett House School, Knightsbridge School and the Chelsea Academy.

