The Renaissance of the country house: Stowe Hall in Buckinghamshire
In 1975, the end seemed nigh for the great country houses of Britain, but, 50 years on, our built heritage has exceeded expectation and undergone a remarkable revival, John Goodall writes.
The spectacular Marble Saloon, designed for Earl Temple in the 1770s and completed for his nephew, the 1st Marquess of Buckingham, is the centrepiece of Stowe, one of the largest Classical country houses ever created. In 1923, following the sale of its contents, Stowe was saved from demolition by becoming a school. In 1989, its park was taken over by the National Trust and, in 1990, the Stowe House Fund was launched.
When it became apparent that the school could not undertake the gargantuan task of restoring the building within its charitable remit, the Stowe House Preservation Trust (SHPT) was formed in 1997. Its stated purpose is to restore and preserve Stowe for the benefit of the nation and the public.
Since then, the SHPT has been involved in the incremental restoration of the interiors at a total cost of £26 million. In the process, it has demonstrated the effectiveness of what was in the 1990s a novel approach to the care of a great historic building. Similar trusts have achieved the restoration of other houses, such as Lytham Hall, Lancashire, and Westonbirt House, Gloucestershire.
Work to the Marble Saloon began in 2003, with generous support from the World Monuments Fund in Britain and the Heritage Lottery Fund. Under the supervision of Purcell Miller Tritton, the coffered ceiling, as well as the bas-relief frieze beneath it, was restored.
In 2009, with the help of the trustees of the Stowe School’s Hall Bequest (‘A triumphant return’, October 21, 2009), other lost elements of the interior recorded in the 18th century were installed: eight plaster casts of classical gods, goddesses and heroes, as well as reproduction incense burners on tripods, known as athéniennes.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
John spent his childhood in Kenya, Germany, India and Yorkshire before joining Country Life in 2007, via the University of Durham. Known for his irrepressible love of castles and the Frozen soundtrack, and a laugh that lights up the lives of those around him, John also moonlights as a walking encyclopedia and is the author of several books.
-
-
Gwithian Towans: A golden sand beach that stretches along the eastern curve of St Ives Bay
Near the north-eastern extremity of the bay, Gwithian Towans in Cornwall abuts the cove of Godrevy — said to have inspired Virginia Woolf’s To The Lighthouse.
By Ben Lerwill Published
-
What would you do with 2,780 acres of pristine land in Dumfries & Galloway?
The Cally Estate offers a world of possibilities, and four separate properties.
By James Fisher Published
-
What would you do with 2,780 acres of pristine land in Dumfries & Galloway?
The Cally Estate offers a world of possibilities, and four separate properties.
By James Fisher Published
-
If this five-bedroom home in Oxfordshire was good enough for the Emperor of Japan, it's good enough for you
The Old Rectory in Besselsleigh is an archetypal English home with outstanding royal connections.
By James Fisher Published
-
Capability Brown's former Cambridgeshire home lives up to its rich history, and comes with two apple trees planted by the man himself
The Old Manor in Fenstanton is an enchanting four-bedroom home for sale.
By James Fisher Published
-
A Victorian chapel in the South Downs ascends into glory as a four-bedroom family home
Woodlands in Bramdean shows just how exciting a church conversion can be.
By James Fisher Published
-
An enchanting waterside home overlooking one of Cornwall's most charming coves
Tregwyn looks like something out of a film set, and it could be yours.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
The Devon house and estate that inspired The Forsyte Saga has come up for sale
John Galsworthy's beautiful former home is up for sale, along with over 300 acres of Dartmoor.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
This property is a scream: Stanley Kubrick’s former Hertfordshire home, where he worked on The Shining, is up for sale
The American filmmaker also managed the production of '2001: A Space Odyssey' and 'A Clockwork Orange' while living at Abbots Mead.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Five simply magical homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes a stunning Georgian manor house near Dorchester.
By Toby Keel Published