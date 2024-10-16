Three bedrooms under thatch that featured in Midsomer Murders

This thatched cottage is a star of the screen, and it's not hard to see why.

Living in the fictional county of Midsomer must be quite stressful. Keeping up appearances of English rural bliss, while all around you are getting slowly knocked off in new and interesting ways. At least they never run out of things to talk about.

I often think that if I ended up living in Midsomer (which I am aware is a fictional place), I would simply move away, and save myself from the inevitable violence. That was until I saw this beautiful cottage on the high street of Long Crendon in Buckinghamshire, which is for sale with Hamptons for offers in excess of £850,000.

Straddling fiction with reality, this property has featured in that fateful TV show, which is unsurprising, considering how well it fits into the sleep country village aesthetic. We often describe the best of both worlds as being a period property with modern fittings, or a rural property in a village location. What if it was something else? What if you could live in Midsomer without being Murdered?

Well it is possible. And what you would receive is a three-bedroom thatched cottage from the 17th century that has been listed Grade II. It is, for want of a better word, pretty. It is in the village of Long Crendon, which has a wealth of local amenities, including, but not limited to, a butcher, a hairdresser, a dentist, a post office and two pubs.

Interiors-wise, the property is as you would expect. Lots of exposed beams, open fireplaces, exposed bricks, and pretty windows. It probably could do with a bit of modernising, if we were being fussy, but perfection is often hard to find in the property market.

One part that certainly needs no extra attention is the gardens, which considering its village location, are extensive. Large lawns on levels are complemented by herbaceous borders and trees, as well as a patio area for alfresco dining. There’s also a detached garage with an office above.

I’ve not seen the relevant episodes of Midsomer Murders that featured this house. But I have no doubt it stole the show.

High Street, Long Crendon, is for sale with Hamptons for offers in excess of £850,ooo. For more information and pictures, click here