Country Life 21 September 2022

Our great good fortune
Long live the Kings and Queens, says Carla Carlisle as she marvels at the balancing act of our enduring monarchy
A Cotswold capital
Simon Thurley explains how Oxford was fortified during its brief spell as Charles I’s capital city during the Civil War
A concentrated Arcadia
Tilly Ware lauds the dedicated restoration of the many buildings and features of a historic Cotswolds landscape garden
Stella Ioannou’s favourite painting
The artistic director of Sculpture in the City chooses a vivid and compelling British work
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on the Aerofilms Collection of Claude Grahame-White and Francis Lewis Wills
Back down to earth
The excitement over space travel is overblown, says the explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison
In search of black magic
Ben Lerwill joins the clamour in the Cotswolds to search for the highly prized English truffle
Going with the flow
Natasha Goodfellow discovers how Cotswold water meadows are now valued for the huge diversity of life they sustain
Interiors
Furniture, fittings and marble worktops for the kitchen
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson celebrates the sweet joy of sweetcorn
Something in the airs
Andrew Green examines the pull of the Cotswold countryside for a host of British composers
Travel
From rustic Grace & Savour to William Somerset Maugham
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell remembers the classic companies that helped define the Queen’s iconic style
Theatre
Michael Billington finds superb productions off the West End