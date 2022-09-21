Country Life 21 September 2022

Our great good fortune

Long live the Kings and Queens, says Carla Carlisle as she marvels at the balancing act of our enduring monarchy

A Cotswold capital

Simon Thurley explains how Oxford was fortified during its brief spell as Charles I’s capital city during the Civil War

A concentrated Arcadia

Tilly Ware lauds the dedicated restoration of the many buildings and features of a historic Cotswolds landscape garden

Stella Ioannou’s favourite painting

The artistic director of Sculpture in the City chooses a vivid and compelling British work

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins on the Aerofilms Collection of Claude Grahame-White and Francis Lewis Wills

Back down to earth

The excitement over space travel is overblown, says the explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison

In search of black magic

Ben Lerwill joins the clamour in the Cotswolds to search for the highly prized English truffle

Going with the flow

Natasha Goodfellow discovers how Cotswold water meadows are now valued for the huge diversity of life they sustain

Interiors

Furniture, fittings and marble worktops for the kitchen

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson celebrates the sweet joy of sweetcorn

Something in the airs

Andrew Green examines the pull of the Cotswold countryside for a host of British composers

Travel

From rustic Grace & Savour to William Somerset Maugham

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell remembers the classic companies that helped define the Queen’s iconic style

Theatre

Michael Billington finds superb productions off the West End