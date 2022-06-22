Country Life 22 June 2022

A spark of genius
Carla Passino discovers how travel broadened the mind for four British polymaths
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on the enduring appeal of Richmal Crompton’s subversive schoolboy William Brown in his centenary year
Half the size, triple the fun
Katy Birchall meets aficionados of the Welsh terrier, a striking little dog with a big personality
The houses of contentment
From Irish whiskey to Welsh gin, country-house breweries seem to be the next big thing in diversification, discovers Matthew Dennison
International Property
News, foodie havens, French villages, best beaches and what you could get around the world if you swapped your London flat
Paul Chesney’s favourite painting
The fireplace specialist picks a nostalgic Impressionist work
Here’s looking at ewe, kid
John Lewis-Stempel goes shearing, accompanied by a noisy twilight chorus
English homes old and new
John Goodall looks at the Baroque architectural style, in part six of our anniversary series
‘Let him wait for the crowing of the cock’
Writers and poets who have a practical farming background tend to bring a more realistic touch to Nature writing, believes Stephen Wade
Travel
Joan Didion’s favourite hotel
Interiors
The WOW!house and Chelsea Barracks Spring Fair’
A winning combination
Non Morris revels in the well-balanced garden at Everdon Hall, Northamptonshire
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson makes a showstopping pavlova
Good stuff
Hetty Lintell bathes in style
And much more