Country Life 29 April 2020

Country Life 29 April 2020 looks at greenhouses, biting saints and the author of 'Black Beauty'.
Country Life

GREENHOUSES: How to choose the right one.

BLACK BEAUTY: The 200th anniversary of Anna Sewell’s birth prompts a look at her perennially-popular novel.

COLUMBINE HALL: Jeremy Musson tells the tale of an ideal English home.

MOATED HOUSES: You know you need one.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Goya chosen by Caroline Cranbrook.

PLAYING CARDS: They’re more than just a game.

BITING MARY MAGDALENE: Amy Jeffs’ series on saints continues with St Hugh.

JOHN LEWIS-STEMPEL: Wildflower woes.