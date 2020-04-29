Country Life 29 April 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

GREENHOUSES: How to choose the right one.

BLACK BEAUTY: The 200th anniversary of Anna Sewell’s birth prompts a look at her perennially-popular novel.

COLUMBINE HALL: Jeremy Musson tells the tale of an ideal English home.

MOATED HOUSES: You know you need one.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Goya chosen by Caroline Cranbrook.

PLAYING CARDS: They’re more than just a game.

BITING MARY MAGDALENE: Amy Jeffs’ series on saints continues with St Hugh.

JOHN LEWIS-STEMPEL: Wildflower woes.