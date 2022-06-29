Country Life 29 June 2022

What lies beneath

Vital habitats for seahorses and sand eels, carbon-storing seagrass meadows must be saved, believes Jack Watkins

Green pioneers

Renewable energy sounds new, but it goes much further back, finds Jonathan Lee

Small by name, but not by nature

Making Tom and Barbara proud: Julie Harding talks to thriving 21st-century smallholders

A new lease of life

Why buy new when there are so many delights to be bought second hand? Flora Watkins finds the best shops to visit

Jacquiline Creswell’s favourite painting

The curator picks an intensely powerful mixed-media piece

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins admires the work of a pioneering photographer

Urban streams

The health—and mind—of the Victorian public was improved beyond measure by the rise of the often magnificent drinking fountain, explains Kathryn Ferry

Head for the farm

Agritourism is on the rise again, discovers Rosie Paterson

Think inside the box



Forget mass-produced super-market fare and order a meat box, advises Vicky Liddell

Interiors

Style without guilt: salvaged tiles and plastic-bottle blankets, plus the revival of our ceramics industry

Luxury

Eco parties, ethical diamonds and Princess Marie-Chantel

How green is their valley

Wildlife and plants alike thrive in the garden of Low Crag in Cumbria, finds George Plumptre

Come what blooms

Flora Watkins talks to Charlie Harpur, the new head gardener at Knepp Castle in West Sussex

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson conjures meals with cherry tomatoes

Thinking big, thinking Wagnerian

Henrietta Bredin admires the vision of Longborough opera

And much more