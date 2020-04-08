Trending:

Country Life 8 April 2020

Country Life 8 April 2020 looks at the Lake District's most famous sheep, celebrates Wordsworth and sets an Easter quiz.
BEAUTIFUL BRITAIN: The joys of the Surrey Hills.

PILGRIMAGES: People are once again walking the country — though not to absolve sin, as they once did.

WORDSWORTH: Beyond daffodils, a look at the Lakeland poet.

EASTER QUIZ: Country Life’s annual test. Pens at the ready.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The Bishop of Norwich makes his choice.

CATHEDRAL SAINTS: Amy Jeffs begins a new column, looking first at Durham.

MOLESHILL HOUSE: George Plumptre pays a visit.

JOHN PIPER: A look at the neo-Romantic, Modernist painter.