Country Life 8 April 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

BEAUTIFUL BRITAIN: The joys of the Surrey Hills.

PILGRIMAGES: People are once again walking the country — though not to absolve sin, as they once did.

WORDSWORTH: Beyond daffodils, a look at the Lakeland poet.

EASTER QUIZ: Country Life’s annual test. Pens at the ready.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: The Bishop of Norwich makes his choice.

CATHEDRAL SAINTS: Amy Jeffs begins a new column, looking first at Durham.

MOLESHILL HOUSE: George Plumptre pays a visit.

JOHN PIPER: A look at the neo-Romantic, Modernist painter.