The Country Life Royal Wedding Souvenir Issue brings you the inside story of the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It’s a spectacular souvenir of a golden day: a day of joy, a day of pride, a day of love with, at the centre of it all, two young people whose adoration for each other has thrilled our ancient nation and the rest of the world.
The souvenir issue is available for a limited time at all good newsagents and retailers including the selected following:
Download from the App Store
Order directly from MagsUK
Here’s a taster of some of the articles you can expect:
- The top 10 most moving moments from an historic day
- Bishop Michael Curry’s electrifying sermon, reprinted in full
- A look at the 600 guests: who came with whom, who wore what
- An explanation of Harry and Meghan’s newly-created coats-of-arms
- What the future holds now for the world’s most famous Anglo-American couple
The Country Life Royal Wedding Souvenir Issue will be on sale at all good newsagents over the next few weeks – we recommend picking up your copy as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
