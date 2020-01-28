Bucket List inspiration: Nine incredible, immersive spas from all around the world

No matter who you are or where you're from, everyone loves a spa trip. We've rounded up some of the world's most beautiful spa experiences for you to consider next time you venture outside for some quality relaxation.

Aqua Sana, Longleat, England

Recently relaunched, the Longleat Forest spa makes the most of its gorgeous surroundings. With five unique sections inspired by some of the world’s most incredible natural phenomenons (you’ll want to pay special attention to the Northern Lights steam room and the volcanic sauna), it’s entirely a world to itself and well-worth the visit.

www.aquasana.co.uk

Hotel Ofutei, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

Hotel Ofutei in Tomonoura Onsen, Hiroshima, has a host open-air hot spring baths, where guests can enjoy clear sunlight and mornings whilst bathing, overlooking the calm sea of Tomonoura.

visithiroshima.net

Lazy You Spa at C Lazy U Ranch, Granby, Colorado

Some people want to disappear to America and ride a dude ranch, others want to relax in a forest spa. At The C Lazy U Spa in Colorado, you can do both. Surrounded by acres of untouched land, the spa is a collection of beautiful log cabins. Their signature treatment is called the Cowboy Copper Tub Soak, where guests can relax in a bathtub and enjoy incredible views of the Continental Divide mountain range in complete peace and tranquillity.

www.clazyu.com

‘The Shingo Onsen’, Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, Japan

Legend has it that an injured eagle was found in a local hot spring nursing a wound. Soon, the spring had cured it. The Shingo Onsen sources its water from the same spring, which claims to aid with muscle pain, poor circulation and other ailments. Tucked away in an idyllic mountain location, it’s as magical as its mythical history.

www.visithachinohe.com

Grotta Giusti, Pisa, Italy

Grotta Giusti takes practical, medicinal approach to healing therapies, all without compromising its beautiful surroundings and stunning property. The best example of this is their crown jewel; the largest underground cave in Europe, which sits underneath the property and is a staggering 130 million years old.

www.grottagiustispa.com

Sendai Akiu Spa, Hotel Iwanumaya, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

Water straight from Akiu’s main spring feeds into the hot-spring baths at Sendai Akiu Spa. If you’re travelling around the Tohoku region, it’s one to look out for.

www.iwanumaya.co.jp

Thalasso Spa, The Islands of Tahiti

The Thalasso Spa finds home in one of Bora Bora’s best resorts. Their spa is the only spa in the entire country that drives fresh seawater from 3,000 feet below the surface to use as healing waters in hydro-massage baths, pearl rain massages and a ‘water journey’ treatment, which involves deep-relaxing jacuzzi’s and cold seawater pools with massaging jets.

www.ihg.com

Detox at Osmosis Day Spa, Sonoma County, California

You may not have heard of it since Year 9 science, but Osmosis is back in a big way. A California-based, Japanese-inspired spa, the Osmosis Day Spa has five relaxing garden areas and a host of interesting treatments. Experience a restorative treatment overlooking the meditative gardens while bathing in a mix of fine cedar shavings, rice bran and plant enzymes where temperatures reach up to 48 degrees. Don’t worry about overheating – attendants have cold cloths and ice water at the ready.

www.osmosis.com

The Scandinave Spa, Whistler

Great for long-haul travellers, skiers or snowboarders, the Scandinave Spa moves through a cycle of hot-cold-relax, proven to both energise and rest the body, improving blood circulation and aid detoxification. Hot cycles take place in eucalyptus steam rooms, outdoor hot baths, Finnish wood-burning saunas or dry saunas. The spa also hosts a Nordic waterfall, rain showers and cold plunges, as well as solariums beside outdoor firepits.

www.scandinave.com