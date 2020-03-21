Armchair travel: Tour Yosemite, go to the zoo and visit museums, all from your home

It may not be possible to leave your house or cross borders, but you can still plan what you'll do when business-as-usual starts again.

Animal Cameras

Tiger cam at Edinburgh Zoo – Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh zoo have a 24 hour live feed of their gorgeous tigers. They also have cameras living with the koalas, pandas and penguins.

See the live camera feed here

Giraffe Cam at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs, Colorado



Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is home to the largest giraffe herd in North America and its newest member is baby Viv, born in July last year. The camera is broadcast for eight hours every day so giraffe-fans can watch the herd as they graze and relax. Be aware though – the camera is in Mountain Time, so you’ll only get it in the early morning or late at night, if you’re a night owl.

Find the live feed here – the feed runs from 1:30am – 10am UK time

Beneath the sea at Monterey Bay Aquarium – Monterey, California



Experience the wonders of the ocean from anywhere thanks to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Choose from one of ten live cams and be delighted by the antics of the sea otters, the hypnotic drifting of the jellies or animals in the Open Sea exhibit; home to one of the most diverse communities of open-ocean animals to be found in any aquarium. It’s also an American camera, so maybe one to watch at breakfast!

Click here for the live feeds – from 12 am – 10 am. Out of hours there are pre-recorded videos of all animals, from fish to penguins

San Diego Zoo – San Diego, California

Located in the east of Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo is home to over 3,500 animals and more than 650 different species. Enjoy multiple live cams from the Zoos liveliest residents, including baboons and penguins, polar bears, koalas, condors, tigers, burrowing owls, giraffes and elephants. This feed is 24 hours.

Click here for the 24 hour polar bear live feed

Art

Denver Art Museum online collections – Denver, Colorado

Culture vultures can get their fix without leaving the house on the Denver Art Museum website. The museum’s website features a number of online collections, both currently on display and previous exhibits. Check out the Treasures of British Art exhibition, which tells the story of Britain’s rich history from the 1400s to the late 1800s.

Click here to see the Denver Art Museum website

Portland Art Museum online collections – Portland, Oregon

Founded in 1892, the Portland Art Museum is the oldest in the Pacific Northwest. With more than 50,000 objects reflecting the history of art from ancient times to today, it’s well worth an online visit. Online collections are readily available to peruse across nine galleries spanning Asian, Native American, Westerm and Africa art.

Click here to see the Portland Art Museum website

The Andy Warhol Museum interactive art lessons – Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Located on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, the Andy Warhol Museum is the largest museum in the US dedicated to a single artist. With art over seven floors, each representing a decade of the iconic pop artist’s life, the museum during its close is bringing free online portrait classes directly to your desk as part of its #warhollessons.

See online lessons here

Virtual Tours

Tour Yosemite National Park – Yosemite Mariposa County, California

he Xplorit program is a groundbreaking interactive tour of one of America’s most spectacular national parks and allows viewers to soar over granite giants, rushing waterfalls and verdant valleys. Take in 360-degree views of the country, while learning more about the park through videos of friendly park rangers.

Tour Yosemite by clicking here

360-degrees of virtual culture in Japan

Embark on a VR 360° tour of Japan for some bucket-list inspiration. Watch a fresh piece of sushi whizzing around on a conveyor belt in Tokyo or set your sights on a sumo wrestlers match. Viewers can even watch the majestic deer in Nara chomping on snacks handed out by tourists. japan.travel/en/

See the 360-degree tour here

Tour Mammoth Lakes, California

Another American treasure is viewable from your sofa. Surround yourself with unbelievable views with these award-winning 360-degree videos of Mammoth Lakes. Enjoy adventure through the seasons, from snow-capped peaks to shimmering lakes and everything in between. You can plug headphones in or use VR for the full experience.

See the 360-degree videos here