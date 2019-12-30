Country Life’s best travel stories of 2019: Skiing in Gstaad, a steam train in Dartmouth and 72 hours in New York

We take a look back on our travel highlights of the last year, from alpine retreats to city escapes.
‘The last paradise in a crazy world’
It’s not a palm-fringed beach but instead the ski resort of Gstaad which earned this praise.
Where to go to see bioluminescence
We think of it as a tropical phenomenon, but this incredible sight can also be enjoyed closer to home.
Tel Aviv, Israel: A city of surprises, from electric bicycles to 13th-century fortress walls
North and South: Which part of Cornwall is right for you?
As if choosing between Devon and Cornwall weren’t tricky enough, Rosie Paterson complicated the issue still more.
A day aboard the Dartmouth Express
‘You half expect Hercule Poirot to hurry along the corridor with Captain Hastings in tow,’ we wrote after this wonderful day out.
Seattle: A foodie (and drinkie) tour of the city
Ally Fraser visited the hilly streets and bustling markets of one of America’s most photogenic cities.
Island hopping in Sweden
Sophia Constant found a world of pine forests, cobalt rivers and toy-town villages of scarlet wooden cottages.
Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast
Toby Keel paid a visit ahead of golf’s Open Championship visiting this corner of the kingdom.
A long weekend at Bressingham Hall
In the heart of Norfolk the beautiful Georgian pile that is Bressingham Hall makes a wonderful spot for a break, as Martin Fone found out.
New York: 24 hours in the city that never sleeps
Lucy Ford spent the ultimate luxury weekend in the Big Apple.
