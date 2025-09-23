Flying helicopters, rampaging elephants and painting Ronnie Wood: Hannah Shergold on the Country Life Podcast
The artist — and former Army helicopter pilot — Hannah Shergold joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
Hannah Shergold is nothing if not proof that following your instincts really can take you anywhere.
Today, she's one of the best-known artists in Britain, a painter and sculptor who has sold countless works, and raised over £350,000 for charity while doing it.
Yet 20 years ago she was at Cambridge University and on course to become a vet, and a few years after that she was flying military helicopters on rescue missions on the other side of the world.
With her latest show in London just a few days away, we're delighted that Hannah found time to join James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about her journey through life, her art, how she has raised vast sums for charities including Tusk and Help for Heroes — and how she ended up painting a portrait of Rolling Stones superstar Ronnie Wood.
Hannah's 2025 Collection will launch at Mall Galleries in September. The evening Preview event will see a guest appearance from Ronnie Wood, and will see Hannah's portrait of the Rolling Stones legend auctioned for Tusk.
Find out more about Hannah at hannahshergold.com, and you can register for her Mall Galleries show here.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Hannah Shergold
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
