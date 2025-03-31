‘The best sleep in the sky’: What it’s like to fly in United’s Polaris cabin, approved by American icon Martha Stewart

Unsurprisingly, the US, given its size, has three major airlines compared to the UK’s one, but I’ve always considered United Airlines to be their version of our British Airways (BA). Yes, there’s American Airlines, but everyone I know swore off flying them a long time ago (a quick scan of Trustpilot confirmed that they have not gone up in anyone’s estimations recently).

Until last year, I’d always flown from London to New York with BA because it’s ‘headquartered’ at Heathrow Terminal 5 and if everyone must insist I arrive three hours prior to take-off then I’d rather spend those three hours somewhere vaguely pleasant. United is headquartered in Chicago, but it has multiple hubs across the US including a big one at Newark Liberty International Airport. This, in my mind, already puts it head and shoulders above the competition. We don’t have time or space here to go into everything wrong with JFK (the airport, not the man). All I will say is that Newark is cleaner, brighter, typically quicker to get to and typically more affordable to get to (via taxi). When the airport opened its new Terminal A in 2023 — part of a multi-part, multi-billion-dollar development project — it was named ‘best new terminal in the world’. But back to United.

Starting this summer season, the airline will increase its number of flights per day from London Heathrow to the US from 17 to 20 — meaning that it will have the most flights between the British airport and New York, and the US Northeast of any US carrier. (It is also the only airline offering a year-round service between Edinburgh, Scotland, and the US.)

Its Business Class cabin goes by the name Polaris — last updated in October 2023 — which it markets as ‘the best sleep in the sky’. So, how does it fare?

The cabin

(Image credit: United Airlines)

Polaris is United’s most premium product and it’s available onboard their entire wide-body fleet. The roll out also included the opening of multiple Polaris lounges, and Business Class, long-haul tickets include access to the best possible offering. London Heathrow’s has a full-service bar, a TV room and multiple private booths for phone calls and Zoom meetings.

The cabin configuration depends on the type of aircraft. On the mid-morning Heathrow to Newark route, the best seats to opt for are the odd-numbered ‘A’ and ‘L’ ones, next to the windows. They offer the most amount of privacy and are angled forward as opposed to into the aisle.

It’s all very light grey and bright navy (they weren’t to know, but it’s the same shade of navy as my very old school uniform skirts). I would’ve preferred a darker shade of blue or a proper attempt at colour, but perhaps I’m clutching at straws here.

The seat

(Image credit: United Airlines)

To get into your Polaris seat you will need to be of a certain size (small). And even if you are small, you will need to swivel your hips and edge in sideways because the opening is very narrow. That said, once you’re in it feels quite cosy — in a comforting rather than a space constricting way — which is always conducive to a good night’s sleep.

The lie-flat seat itself is comfortable and there are some well thought out touches such as the marble effect finish on the side table and the lumbar support pillow.

The best bit is the bedding. United weren’t playing around when they promised ‘the best sleep in the sky’. Developed in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, it includes a proper pillow, a duvet, a day blanket and a mattress, available on demand. Everything is of decent quality, thick and actually warming — and didn’t make my hair stand up on end like a lot of cheap excuses for a blanket have done in the past.

Last month, United unveiled American icon Martha Stewart as an ambassador. Her first job? Teaching would-be flyers how to perfectly make up their Polaris bed. It’s captioned: ‘There’s your way to make the best, and then there’s Martha’s way’ — and it’s a stroke of genius.

Unfortunately, on my return journey, my own seat got stuck in fully flat mode. Martha wasn’t on hand to help, so I had to sit somewhere else for landing.

The food and drink

(Image credit: United Airlines)

The food in Polaris is entirely forgettable. It’s by no means the worst I’ve ever had, but I have had a lot better. There were two starters (or appetizers), four mains (or entrées) and three puddings to choose from; there is also an express menu available, and you can choose to stagger the different courses.

Big plus points for the nuts served in proper ceramic pots, heavy glassware and Heinz condiments — and the Laurent-Perrier Champagne (they are the only US airline to serve it).

Why we like it

US airlines in general are light years ahead of UK and European ones when it comes to communication. The apps tend to be better and more informative and you receive messages direct to your phone with gate and luggage belt announcements. It all amounts to a much easier travel experience.

United’s own amenity kits, designed in partnership with wellness brand Therabody, also feel better curated than a lot of competitor ones. As well as an ‘Arrive Revived’ kit — eye serum (genius!), a refreshing spray, hand cream — each kit contains earplugs, dental bits, a pen, tissues, sleep mask, socks and a wipe.

What we’d change

The Polaris experience is clearly marketed to the business traveller (regional aircraft use Starlink WiFi, with the rest of the fleet to follow by end of 2025) — and things probably would’ve been fine if BA hadn’t come along with some very smart and sleek updates to its own Business Class product last year. Whereas beforehand they were likely more on par, now United’s Business Class offering looks a bit dated. A little bit less grey — which always tends to quickly wear, at least visibly — would do the trick.

Visit United's website for more information and to book.