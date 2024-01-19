An insider’s guide to travelling the world: Hot destinations, missing underwear and dodging volcanoes

Country Life's Travel Editor Rosie Paterson joins the podcast to share her wisdom, experience — and a disturbing number of blunders.

Country Life magazine’s Rosie Paterson has the enviable task of travelling the world in order to report on where to go, when and why. She’s also — and she probably won’t mind us saying this — developed something of a reputation for being incident prone.

Rosie speaks to Country Life podcast host James Fisher to share her tips on everything from the world’s greatest hotels and destinations to the reason it’s almost always worth trying to get an upgrade — along with a few hints on how you can manage to do so. She also explains how she’s managed to fall foul of everything from natural disasters to armed insurrections in her efforts to trot the globe.

