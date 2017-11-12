Five of the best roads in Britain to enjoy the glories of Autumn

Autumn's golden colours have turned Britain into a picture. If you're looking to make the most of it, enjoy our pick of the nation's most picturesque roads.

It’s the perfect time of year to go for a drive in one of Britain’s most beautiful spots. The summer traffic is a distant memory, yet it’s not so cold and gloomy that travel is a nightmare of ice and poor visibility.

Add in the bonus of the beautiful autumnal colours across the country and so we’ve asked the driving enthusiasts at classic Porsche specialists Design 911 to pick out their favourite scenic roads across Britain. And while barrelling along one of these gorgeous routes with the roof down in a 1980s Porsche 911 would make it even more special, we think you’ll still enjoy this selection of wonderful trips even if your mode of transport is a little more sedate.

Kendal To Keswick, Lake District

This 30-mile stretch in the Lake District National Park is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful drives that England offers. This winding drive gives some fantastic views along the way, including views of Lakeland fells and Lake Windermere and Lake Thirlmere. Best to make a weekend of it and get the real Cumbrian experience by staying over in a cosy B&B and finding the time for a long meandering ramble through this glorious part of the world.

The Northumberland Coast

The coastline of Northumberland was given the title of Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1958 and it’s easy to see why. The Northumberland Coastal route takes you along some stunning areas including many eclectic towns and villages.

From Seaton Delaval you can head north and visit Alnwick and then follow the 35 mile coastal drive route from Alnmouth to Lindisfarne – and then, of course, across the causeway itself. It’s a busy tourist spot in summer, but in Autumn it’s perfect: the crowds are dwindling and, with a bit of luck, the sun will still be shining.

Land’s End to St Ives

It’s no secret that Cornwall offers some jaw-dropping coastal views and cliffs, which many roads are very close to, offering a ‘hairs standing up on the back of your neck’ moment. One of the most enjoyable routes is the drive from the famous Land’s End to the superbly quintessential English beach town of St Ives. The road wanders up and down dales, and into dramatic countryside scattered with ancient stone walls and farmhouses which really give off that rugged Cornish feel, enough to make you feel like you’re on the set of Poldark.

Beddgelert To Betws-y-Coed, Snowdonia

Snowdonia is one of the most diverse and beautiful areas of the UK, so it’s no surprise that it has made our choice. One of the country’s most scenic drives is the run along the A498 from Beddgelert, past two lakes, Llyn Dinas and Llyn Gwynant, and up the Nanat Gwynant Pass and into Snowdonia, finishing at the fantastic Swallow Falls at Betws-y-Coed. The delightful village of Betws-y-Coed is also the perfect spot to stay overnight and a great base for walks up Snowdon.

Inverness to Nairn Circular, Scotland

Scotland offers some truly stunning natural beauty and rugged terrain, and those who have been lucky enough to visit beforehand will know how great it is to drive around. One of the more enjoyable routes is the impressive two-day drive starting at Inverness which takes in the dramatic coast alongside Lossiemouth before heading inland past some wonderful castles, as well as heading into the Cairngorms National Park – an ideal place to get out and explore on foot when you fancy taking a break from sitting behind the wheel.