Best country houses for sale this week

As well as featuring some of the best country houses for sale in the UK, last week’s issue, Country Life December 7 2016 went backstage at the Nativity and offered up hampers of delight.

Jeremy Musson studied Evelyn Waugh’s vivid, wistful portraits of country houses; George Plumptre visited the gardens around the historic hotel at Great Fosters in Egham, Surrey; Andrew Martin applauded the jolly red British letterbox; Jeremy Taylor unpacked the perennial excitement of the traditional Christmas hamper; and Melanie Johnson revealed some delicious recipes with Brussels sprouts.

Penny Churchill discovered houses perfectly placed for the re-built ‘Varsity Line’ and Annunciata Walton rounded up luxury properties for sale in the sun.

Country Life December 7 also boasted pages and pages of fabulous premium property which you can view again here.

Property highlights included:

Cornwall, £1.2m

A beautifully preserved, 5 bedroom Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse in a rural setting with two cottages, a restored barn and two garages arranged within a gated courtyard.

Jackson-Stops & Staff (01872 395 944; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Hampshire, £4m

A Grade II* listed property with 6 bedrooms, boasting a swimming pool, Parterre gardens, formal lawned gardens, walled garden and a water garden.

Strutt & Parker (01256 228 929; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Pembrokeshire, £550,000

A 10 bedroom Grade II* listed fort located on Thorne Island, just off the Pembrokeshire coast.

Knight Frank (01432 644905; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Gloucestershire, £1.5m

A 6 bedroom family house with beautiful gardens located in a fabulous site within one of the most desirable Cotswold villages.

Butler Sherborn (01285 367 164; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Dorset, £2m

A substantial Grade II Listed Manor House with a separate lodge set in 34 acres in a beautiful part of West Dorset.

Savills (020 8022 6375; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

