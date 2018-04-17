Property with potential: Renovation projects for sale

Wanted: brave new owners with patience and imagination.

This Grade II-listed former church dating back to 1764 is set in grounds of approximately an acre.

The 2,500sq ft of potential accommodation is yet to be touched in terms of development, but is in fine condition with beautiful features including stained glass windows. Here’s hoping the new owner will keep as many of of those wonders as possible intact.

Take a deep breath, because this is a serious project: a series of barns that could be turned into a stunning home.

Planning permission is in place to turn the 3,500sq ft threshing barn into a family home with four bedrooms – if you’ve more to spend, then the entire six acre estate (pictured at the top of the page) is for sale at £1.755 million.

These very pretty early 18th century stone-built barns would make a beautiful home in a delightful spot – planning permission has been granted for a four-bedroom home retaining the stone walls and original beams.

It’s not as isolated as you might fear, either: Corwen is roughly six miles away, while Wrexham is 18 miles.

Needing updating rather than a full-scale renovation is this beautiful home in St Austell.

This charming 2-bedroomed stone cottage retains many character features, with garden and off-road parking.

Literally just a shell, this barn will one day be a two-bedroom holiday home not far from Bideford and Westward Ho! on the North Devon coast.

It’s set within a cluster of barns in a tiny hamlet known as Southcott, all of which are due to become holiday cottges.

Location, location, location – you could scarcely ask for better views than you’ll get at this plot near the village of Cairndow, yet you’re just over an hour from Glasgow.

The fact that there is no building here at all yet means you’ll be free to create what you want – the planning permission currently in place agrees a 4/5 bedroom house on the 25m x 30m plot.

Kinnabus Cottage is a detached home on the Isle of Islay, situated in a remarkable elevated moorland setting of great natural beauty and is surrounded by land belonging to the RSPB.

The place is in need of some TLC inside and out, but this place – which was originally a pair of cottages, before they were knocked together – has enormous potential.

