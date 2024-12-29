Country Life’s top 10 architecture stories of 2024, from the palace that’s ‘the stuff of dreams’ to a Palladian masterpiece you can rent by the weekend

We take a look back at our most popular architecture articles of the last 12 months.
Apethorpe Palace, ‘the stuff of dreams’
Jeremy Musson took a look at the spectacular renewal of one of England’s great Jacobean houses — there was also an accompanying piece in which John Goodall looked more closely at the links between the house and James I of England. https://www.countrylife.co.uk/architecture/james-is-love-affair-with-apethorpe-the-great-country-house-that-surpasses-all-belief-276453
Knowsley Hall: How Liverpool’s grandest country house — and one of the largest homes in England — was brought back to life
‘One of the most ambitious restorations of an English country house’ began a quarter of a century ago, and we took a look back at how it’s been going.
Curious Questions: Why was the original Euston Station destroyed in one of the greatest acts of cultural vandalism Britain has ever seen?
One of the great masterpieces of 19th century, the original Euston Station, was built in the years after Queen Victoria came to the throne. Less than 125 years later it was razed to the ground; Martin Fone took a look at the reasons why.
Inside Windsor Castle
Our piece on perhaps the greatest castle of them all, printed by kind permission of the Sovereign, was actually published in 2023, but has remained enormously popular.
‘Wrecking balls swung from the ceiling, pillars were shown toppling, cornices crumbled… it was sensational’
Simon Jenkins reminisced about the 1974 exhibition at the V&A which helped save the country house.
The best country house architects in Britain
Our definitive list of the best in the business, updated and expanded for 2024.
St James’s Palace: An exclusive look inside
Published originally right at the end of 2023, this was a fascinating look at the British monarchy’s oldest, quirkiest and most mysterious palace.
‘One of the great landmarks of the Sussex coast’, finally finished some 156 years after work was started
John Goodall looeds at the recent completion of the chapel of Lancing College.
900 years old, one careful owner
How Madresfield Court has come down the centuries in the hands of one family.
The Palladian masterpiece you can rent by the weekend
Wolterton Hall’s unmatched Georgian splendour.
Photography: Getty / Alamy / Paul Highnam / Will Pryce / Country Life
Wembley isn’t just a stadium — it was a vision and a pioneering adventure in the history of architecture
The 1924 Wembley Empire Exhibition was conceived on a vast scale, with a bewildering variety of displays that united such
The architecture of Henry James: How real-life country houses found their way into the work of one of our greatest writers
The stories of Henry James are full of descriptions of country houses. Jeremy Musson explores the messages these houses convey,