Country Life’s top 10 architecture stories of 2024, from the palace that’s ‘the stuff of dreams’ to a Palladian masterpiece you can rent by the weekend

We take a look back at our most popular architecture articles of the last 12 months.

Apethorpe Palace, ‘the stuff of dreams’

Jeremy Musson took a look at the spectacular renewal of one of England’s great Jacobean houses — there was also an accompanying piece in which John Goodall looked more closely at the links between the house and James I of England. https://www.countrylife.co.uk/architecture/james-is-love-affair-with-apethorpe-the-great-country-house-that-surpasses-all-belief-276453

Read the full article.

Knowsley Hall: How Liverpool’s grandest country house — and one of the largest homes in England — was brought back to life

‘One of the most ambitious restorations of an English country house’ began a quarter of a century ago, and we took a look back at how it’s been going.

Recommended videos for you

Read the full article.

Curious Questions: Why was the original Euston Station destroyed in one of the greatest acts of cultural vandalism Britain has ever seen?

One of the great masterpieces of 19th century, the original Euston Station, was built in the years after Queen Victoria came to the throne. Less than 125 years later it was razed to the ground; Martin Fone took a look at the reasons why.

Read the full article.

Inside Windsor Castle

Our piece on perhaps the greatest castle of them all, printed by kind permission of the Sovereign, was actually published in 2023, but has remained enormously popular.

Read the full article.

‘Wrecking balls swung from the ceiling, pillars were shown toppling, cornices crumbled… it was sensational’

Simon Jenkins reminisced about the 1974 exhibition at the V&A which helped save the country house.

Read the full article.

The best country house architects in Britain

Our definitive list of the best in the business, updated and expanded for 2024.

Read the full article.

St James’s Palace: An exclusive look inside

Published originally right at the end of 2023, this was a fascinating look at the British monarchy’s oldest, quirkiest and most mysterious palace.

Read the full article.

‘One of the great landmarks of the Sussex coast’, finally finished some 156 years after work was started

John Goodall looeds at the recent completion of the chapel of Lancing College.

Read the full article.

900 years old, one careful owner

How Madresfield Court has come down the centuries in the hands of one family.

Read the full article.

The Palladian masterpiece you can rent by the weekend

Wolterton Hall’s unmatched Georgian splendour.

Read the full article.

Photography: Getty / Alamy / Paul Highnam / Will Pryce / Country Life