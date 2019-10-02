The winners of the 2019 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

The Georgian Group’s 2019 Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted an outstandingly strong entry.
The following winners were chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Country Life’s Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
Restoration of a Georgian country house
Chettle House, Dorset (pictured top)
￼Diaphoros Prize
Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland
￼Streetscape initiatives
Bath, Somerset
Restoration of a Georgian interior
The Saloon, Brighton Pavilion, East Sussex
Re-use for a Georgian building
Shire Hall Historic Courthouse Museum, Dorchester, Dorset
Restoration of a Georgian Garden or Landscape
The Great Pagoda, Kew Gardens, Surrey
￼Restoration of a Georgian building in an urban setting
Pitzhanger Manor, London W5
￼New Work in the Classical Tradition
94–96 Cheyne Walk, London SW10
￼Giles Worsley Award for a New Building in a Georgian Context
29, Percy Street, London W1￼
Restoration of a Public Building
The Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London SE10
