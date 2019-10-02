Trending:

The winners of the 2019 Georgian Group Architectural Awards

The Georgian Group’s 2019 Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted an outstandingly strong entry.

The following winners were chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Country Life’s Architectural Editor, John Goodall.

Restoration of a Georgian country house

Chettle House, Dorset (pictured top)

￼Diaphoros Prize

Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland

Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland. ©Paul Highnam / Country Life

￼Streetscape initiatives

Bath, Somerset

Bath Historic Street Signs Restoration Scheme

Queen Square is one of many spots in Bath with historic street signs restored. Credit: Bath Historic Street Signs Restoration Scheme

Restoration of a Georgian interior

The Saloon, Brighton Pavilion, East Sussex

©Paul Highnam/Country Life

Re-use for a Georgian building

Shire Hall Historic Courthouse Museum, Dorchester, Dorset

Shire Hall, Dorset.

Shire Hall Museum, Dorset.

Restoration of a Georgian Garden or Landscape

The Great Pagoda, Kew Gardens, Surrey

The Great Pagoda, Kew Gardens. Credit: John Goodall

￼Restoration of a Georgian building in an urban setting

Pitzhanger Manor, London W5

￼New Work in the Classical Tradition

94–96 Cheyne Walk, London SW10

Cheyne Walk

Credit: Cheyne Walk.

￼Giles Worsley Award for a New Building in a Georgian Context

29, Percy Street, London W1￼

29 Percy Street. Credit: Luigi Parise.

Restoration of a Public Building

The Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London SE10

The Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich. ©Will Pryce / Country Life

