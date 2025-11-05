Are you a true gentleman? Take the Country Life quiz to find out

Manners maketh man. How are yours?

Colin Firth
Colin Firth is. Are you?
By
published
in Features

The November 5 issue of Country Life magazine is our annual Gentleman's Life special — and as part of it, we invited William Hanson to provide his take on the 39 steps to being a gentleman.

You can read the full list in the latest issue of Country Life magazine, but to whet your appetite we're happy to present this quiz drawing on William's wisdom.

Good luck — and no matter whether you ace it or fall short, remember number 39 on William's list: never take anything too seriously.

After you've enjoyed the quiz, here's what else you'll find in the Gentleman's Life pages of Country Life this week:

  • Will Hosie ushers in the new age of jazz
  • Jeremy Langmead outlines why bespoke is best
  • Tom Chamberlin talks tourbillon watches
  • James Fisher asks what women want from their wheels
  • Simon Mills welcomes the return of the slipper
  • Mark Hedges sees the light with custom-made specs
  • Amie Elizabeth White shares the latest in luxuries
