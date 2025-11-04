Country Life 5 November 2025
Country Life 5 November 2025 looks at the 39 rules of living as a gentleman, Britain's most dangerous creatures and the art of war reporting.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
The legacy
Kate Green salutes Thomas Bewick, who revolutionised the art of wood engraving and gave his name to a breed of swan
Dangerous beasts (and where to find them)
From false widow spiders to fearsome felines, John Lewis-Stempel steps out in search of the most menacing creatures lurking in the British Isles
GENTLEMAN’S LIFE
William Hanson lists 39 steps to chivalry
Will Hosie ushers in the new age of jazz
Jeremy Langmead outlines why bespoke is best
Tom Chamberlin talks tourbillon watches
James Fisher asks what women want from their wheels
Simon Mills welcomes the return of the slipper
Mark Hedges sees the light with custom-made specs
Amie Elizabeth White shares the latest in luxuries
Barking up the right tree
Look no further than the birch — the Lady of the Woods — when planting a new light woodland, advises Charles Quest-Ritson
The art of war
The responsibility for depicting the horrors of war fell to artists in the days before photography. Michael Hall assesses how our painters rose to the challenge
Dominic Jones’s favourite painting
The chief executive of the Mary Rose Trust chooses a Tudor gem
London Life
Emma Hughes investigates the rise in restaurant counter culture; our writers reveal all you need to know in the capital this month; and Will Hosie applauds the evolution of the early house.
A Georgian triumph
John Goodall reveals the winners of the Georgian Group awards
Country-house treasures
Bullet holes in the glass are a reminder of the long road back from the brink at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, finds John Goodall
Get me to the church in time
Britain’s beleaguered churches are desperately searching for a saviour, says Fiona Reynolds
A dynastic seat
In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the construction of Dorfold Hall, an outstanding Jacobean house in Cheshire
Splinter group
Laura Parker on the thorny issue of Nature’s barbs and prickles
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe showcases shining examples of top lighting design
Travel
Emma Love scours the world for new luxury villas
Rosie Paterson savours Italy’s timeless Tuscan coast
Pamela Goodman picks the world’s best beach
Arts & antiques
The search for Horace Walpole’s missing dagger is a mysterious tale of royalty and untold riches, as Carla Passino discovers
And much more.
‘So many of us look at the world through our screens and forget to pay attention to the world outside’: Katy Hessel on the world’s great female artists, why free entry to museums matters and her consuming passions
The author of ‘The Story of Art Without Men’ speaks to Lotte Brundle about the dangers of AI, how she fell in love with the art world and why it’s okay that her favourite painting is by a male artist.
A sprawling castle set amid ancient woodland has come to the market for the first time in 150 years
Gyrn Castle, set amidst woodland on the outskirts of an ancient village, is now seeking new owners. Penny Churchill reports.