Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

The legacy

Kate Green salutes Thomas Bewick, who revolutionised the art of wood engraving and gave his name to a breed of swan

Dangerous beasts (and where to find them)

From false widow spiders to fearsome felines, John Lewis-Stempel steps out in search of the most menacing creatures lurking in the British Isles

GENTLEMAN’S LIFE

William Hanson lists 39 steps to chivalry

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will Hosie ushers in the new age of jazz

Jeremy Langmead outlines why bespoke is best

Tom Chamberlin talks tourbillon watches

James Fisher asks what women want from their wheels

Simon Mills welcomes the return of the slipper

Mark Hedges sees the light with custom-made specs

Amie Elizabeth White shares the latest in luxuries

(Image credit: Future)

Barking up the right tree

Look no further than the birch — the Lady of the Woods — when planting a new light woodland, advises Charles Quest-Ritson

The art of war

The responsibility for depicting the horrors of war fell to artists in the days before photography. Michael Hall assesses how our painters rose to the challenge

Dominic Jones’s favourite painting

The chief executive of the Mary Rose Trust chooses a Tudor gem

London Life

Emma Hughes investigates the rise in restaurant counter culture; our writers reveal all you need to know in the capital this month; and Will Hosie applauds the evolution of the early house.

Spreads from Country Life 5 November 2025 (Image credit: Future)

A Georgian triumph

John Goodall reveals the winners of the Georgian Group awards

Country-house treasures

Bullet holes in the glass are a reminder of the long road back from the brink at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, finds John Goodall

Get me to the church in time

Britain’s beleaguered churches are desperately searching for a saviour, says Fiona Reynolds

A dynastic seat

In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the construction of Dorfold Hall, an outstanding Jacobean house in Cheshire

(Image credit: Future)

Splinter group

Laura Parker on the thorny issue of Nature’s barbs and prickles

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe showcases shining examples of top lighting design

Travel

Emma Love scours the world for new luxury villas

Rosie Paterson savours Italy’s timeless Tuscan coast

Pamela Goodman picks the world’s best beach

Arts & antiques

The search for Horace Walpole’s missing dagger is a mysterious tale of royalty and untold riches, as Carla Passino discovers

And much more.