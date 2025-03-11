The continental city where The Beatles played for two years? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 11, 2025
10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.
The Country Life quiz runs daily at 5pm.
Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
A sublime Huf Haus in West Sussex with some of the finest gardens in the county
Whitehanger in the Marley Heights was built in 2011 and is ' functional, affordable and easy to maintain'.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
World-famous Junction Beat on the River Tweed is up for sale for the first time in 50 years
Break out the rod, tackle and chequebook, as one of the world's most celebrated stretches of salmon angling hits the market.
By James Fisher Published
-
Country Life March 5, 2025
Country Life 5 March 2025 looks at Charles Dance, Charles Dickens and rates the best bakeries in London, as well as how we can get the most out of the land.
By Country Life Published
-
What's the name for a baby hedgehog? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 10, 2025
10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Houses, volcanoes and a bullseye: Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 7, 2025
10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Robin Hood's seaside getaway, and who appears on the £20 note? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 6, 2025
Our daily quiz features one of the most beautiful spots in Britain... but where is it?
By Toby Keel Published
-
Ladybirds, the Nobel Prize, and who wrote 'Greensleeves'? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 5, 2025
Try your luck at our daily quiz.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Which English king literally lost his head? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 4 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Who was the king immediately before Queen Victoria? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 3 2025
It's time for your daily dose of the confidently-remembered, the faintly-ringing bells and the wild guesses.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How did Shakespeare spell his name? Country Life Quiz of the Day, 28 February 2025
It's our final Quiz of the Day for this week — best of luck.
By Toby Keel Published