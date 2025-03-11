The continental city where The Beatles played for two years? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 11, 2025

10 questions to test your memory, nous and instinct for a wild guess.

Beatles in 1961
The Beatles in 1961, before Ringo Starr became the drummer.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily at 5pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸