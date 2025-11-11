Fire, water and fancy puddings. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 11, 2025

When did London burn like 'rotten sticks'? Where is Bakewell? Who are the Stone Roses? Such important questions

a 120-metre long sculpture of the 17th-century London skyline was set alight in a dramatic retelling of the story of the Great Fire of London on Sunday evening. A collaboration between American ‘burn’ artist David Best and Artichoke, the project has involved months of work and participation with local schools and young Londoners. The event was part of the London&#039;s Burning festival produced by Artichoke, commemorating the Great Fire of London
(Image credit: Alamy)
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

