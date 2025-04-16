The Great Gatsby, pugs and the Mitford sisters: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 16, 2025
Wednesday's quiz tests your knowledge on literature, National Parks and weird body parts.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
John Sutcliffe — The man, the myth and the paint-naming legend behind Dead Salmon and Elephant's Breath
By Carla Passino
From Vinted to Velázquez: The younger generations' appetite for antiques and Old Masters
The younger generations’ appetite for everything vintage bodes well for the future, says Huon Mallalieu, at a time when an extraordinary Old Masters collection is about to go under the hammer.
By Huon Mallalieu
The battle of the bridge, Balloon Dogs and flat fish: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 15, 2025
Tuesday's quiz tests your knowledge on bridges, science, space, house prices and geography.
By James Fisher
Jungle temples, pet snakes and the most expensive car in the world: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 14, 2025
Mondays's quiz tests your knowledge on English kings, astronomy and fashion.
By James Fisher
School dinner puddings, Scrabble tiles and Antonio Banderas: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 11, 2025
Friday's quiz asks you to name one of Britain's most beautiful places, and ponders the distance of a marathon.
By Toby Keel
Bond's Aston Martin and Welsh rarebit: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 10, 2025
Thursday's quiz celebrates pedestrian crossings and tests your language skills.
By Toby Keel
Scary sharks, the T-Rex and fabulous city views: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 9, 2025
Wednesday's quiz takes in restaurants, beautiful cities and more.
By Toby Keel
The beautiful island bridge, an otter's life and Churchill's TXT speech: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 8, 2025
Tuesday's quiz takes in cricket pitches, frittatas and more.
By Toby Keel
An architectural masterpiece, frog eyelids and Wordsworth's house: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 7, 2025
Plus the longest bridge in Europe, all in Monday's quiz.
By Toby Keel
Hold the front page: How to find the ladybird hiding on this week's Country Life cover
Did you struggle to find the ladybird on this week's Country Life front cover? You weren't the only one.
By Rosie Paterson