The Great Gatsby, pugs and the Mitford sisters: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 16, 2025

Wednesday's quiz tests your knowledge on literature, National Parks and weird body parts.

Trio of pugs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rosie Paterson's avatar
By
published
in Features
Rosie Paterson
Rosie Paterson

Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸