Don't bat away the fruit fly! This humble pest has six Nobel Prizes to its name

When the fruits of autumn beckon, with them will come those pestilential little flies. Across every continent and every island where fructification is celebrated, they will take to the air in search of sustenance and reproduction, an abiding nuisance wherever the pomaceous perfume of decaying orchard mesocarp ascends, sugary cooking odours arise and picnic goodies and wine glasses attract.

Diminutive they may be, but they bear a big name, Drosophila melanogaster, a classification vested on them in 1830 by German entomologist Johann Meigen. It means ‘black-bellied dew-lover’, a strange description for flimsy brownish insects with big red eyes and a taste for fermenting fruit. However, what they lack in stature they make up for in numbers, and here’s an extraordinary thing — as we wave them away, we should also celebrate the little blighters, for this creature is entomology’s greatest gift to scientific research.

Learned papers concerning fruit flies run into thousands, many confirming previous work, and six Nobel Prizes have been awarded for medical and physiological findings based on this humble pest. Investigations were first triggered in 1901 after California-based entomologist Charles W. Woodworth bred fruit flies in captivity, noted variations over generations and suggested that the species could be used as a model organism for research into the genetic results of inbreeding.

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'They became the first living creatures to be subjected to a rocket trip'

This notion was taken up by a Columbia University team led by Thomas Hunt Morgan, whose studies into sex-linked inherited traits (such as the insects’ eye colour) resulted in the monumental conclusion that the units of heredity were genes strung on chromosomes inside cell nuclei. Not surprisingly, Morgan was duly awarded one of those coveted prizes. Today, as ever, it demands a leap across the credulity gap to attribute this seminal discovery to the constitution of a flimsy fly barely one-eighth of an inch long.

The mass of research that followed included putting fruit flies into a US space ship in 1946, when they became the first living creatures to be subjected to a rocket trip. Another batch was retrieved safely from a second launch the following year. However, the greatest significance of the huge body of study into fruit fly genetics has been the conclusion that 60% of their genes coincide with those of humans and that 75% of human genes linked to disease find an equivalent function in the insects.

This is increasingly important, for the humble fruit fly has accordingly become the genetic laboratory model for research into neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntingdon’s diseases. It has also been pivotal in an extensive range of other vital studies, from immunity and addiction to stress, cancer, diabetes, dementia and the mechanism of ageing. A further element in this insect’s contribution to research is the presence of a ‘fat body’, a component that stores nutrients and is the equivalent of the liver and body adipocere in mammals, including us.

It regulates the circadian cycle, the natural 24-hour biological oscillation whereby nights and days are managed to maximise physical condition. Where will this creature’s contribution to our knowledge of the human condition eventually lead? It is estimated that 50 million fruit flies are reared annually in more than 3,500 laboratories in 72 countries and their study involves some 10,000 scientists.

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They are also the basic subject of most biological and genetic university courses. It is clear that this tiny nuisance has more to tell us about ourselves.